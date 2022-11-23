Home / News / India / LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery: Fifty Fifty FF-25 Result Out; Here's Full List of Winners
LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery: Fifty Fifty FF-25 Result Out; Here's Full List of Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-25 Lottery Result for Wednesday, November 23 below:

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 14:33 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Nov 23, 2022 14:28 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates From 3 pm

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-25 today on Wednesday, November 23 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 Crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

PINNED
Nov 23, 2022 14:33 IST

Next Bumper Draw On 19 January 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

(Image: keralalotteryresult)
Nov 23, 2022 14:32 IST

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Nov 23, 2022 14:32 IST

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh (Today on November 23, instead of Akshaya lucky draw, Fifty Fifty draw will be held)

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 23, 2022 14:31 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-25 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Image: keralalotteryresult)
Nov 23, 2022 14:30 IST

How to check FIFTY FIFTY FF-25 lottery results?

Check result of Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-694 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 23, 2022 14:29 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty Ff-25 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 23.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

6835     6853     6385     6358

6583     6538     8635     8653

8365     8356     8563     8536

3685     3658     3865     3856

3568     3586     5683     5638

5863     5836     5368     5386

Nov 23, 2022 14:28 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-25 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

