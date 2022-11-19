LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-576 Winning Numbers for November 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-576 today on Saturday, November 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-576 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-576 GUESSING NUMBERS

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-576 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-576 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-576 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-576 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper Summer Bumper Vishu Bumper Thiruvonam Bumper Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

