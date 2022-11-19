LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-576 Winning Numbers for November 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 15:52 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-576 today on Saturday, November 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More
8284 9536 2049 9298 5147 7912 7545 3607 9832 6483 7015 3148 2357 5024 0828 7860 7548 6941
To Be Continued…
9535 0170 4183 7386 6308 7293 7237 9071 9540 8474 2327 0185 8229 3489 7055 8453 5008
To Be Continued…
4107 6474 5870 1352 0720 0246 9328 3563 2312 5856 8036 1282 5367 0427 7423 1866 5092 0604
9400 6010 6352 1749 0877 8175 9138 3469 9760 0150 0252 8971 4274 8234 2204 3907 9042 7565
0092 0151 0263 0322 0492 0980 1238 1357 1409 1451 1487 1596 2137 2153 2279 2425 2435 2516 2641 2730 2901 2933 3514 3629 3892 3990 4095 4365 4440 4546 4697 5037 5102 5209 5499 5671 5677 5741 6084 6238 6270 6630 6653 6673 6714 6874 6967 6989 7050 7181 7251 7292 7332 7341 7372 7389 7429 7460 7543 7587 7660 7755 7827 7997 8019 8089 8104 8110 8173 8274 8387 8570 8647 9003 9076 9387 9396 9605 9622 9863
6989 5037 9605 6673 4095 7050 1451 6714 6084 7251 9076 7755 8570 7181 4365 8387 0980 2641
To Be Continued…
8104 9863 3892 2425 6270 7587 5741 7543 2153 0263 7292 1487 6967 7429 8274 4697 0092 6630
2279 3990 9003 0492 8019 7341 3514 1238 3629 4440 2435 1409 9387 2730 5499 6653 7460 1596
5209 4546 8089 7372 7332 7389 0322 2901 8647 0151 2516 5102 2933 6238 7660 2137 6874 9396
0149 1289 1858 2515 3246 3505 5407 5734 6134 6844 7091 9560 9657 9983
0578
0761
1825
2763
4398
7408
8477
8530
8961
9586
1235
2147
2172
2403
3573
4498
5539
5603
5687
6036
6920
7123
7203
7659
7806
8803
9057
9087
4498 9087 8803 5603 2147 7806 5687 2403 7659 1235 9057 7123 5539 6920 3573 7203 2172 6036
KA 527624
KC 527624
KD 527624
KE 527624
KF 527624
KG 527624
KH 527624
KJ 527624
KK 527624
KL 527624
KM 527624
KA 960774
KB 696931
KC 401360
KD 546011
KE 252700
KF 346529
KG 154285
KH 928798
KJ 562980
KK 428162
KL 505890
KM 893793
To Be Continued…
DpBOSS Dot Net is currently one of the most popular site that publishes Satta Matka results daily. Not only fast results, the site also helps users with guessing numbers for lucky draw that sometime help people in winning crores. Check lucky numbers for November 19 here. READ MORE
Satta King, also known as Satka Matka, is a form of lottery game played in online and offline mode in some parts of the country. Off late the game has gained popularity on the country. The results for Rs 1 crore worth Satka King games for Saturday, November 19 has been announced.
The day started with lucky number for Gali that was declared at 12:02 am. And the person with lucky number 23 is the winner of Galli draw. The lucky number for Disawar, the result of which was declared at 5 am is 09. READ MORE
It’s time for you to win Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting a lucky draw for Pooja Bumper BR-88 on Sunday, November 20 at 2 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju. READ MORE
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG
Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88
Cost of ticket: Rs 250
First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000
Eighth Prize: Rs 500
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
