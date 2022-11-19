Home / News / India / LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-576 Winning Numbers for November 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-576 Winning Numbers for November 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE UPDATES: Here's full list of winning numbers for Karunya KR-576 lucky draw for Saturday, November 19

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-576 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-576 will get Rs 80 Lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 15:52 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-576 today on Saturday, November 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More

Nov 19, 2022 15:52 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize - PART 4

8284  9536  2049  9298  5147  7912  7545  3607  9832  6483  7015  3148  2357  5024  0828  7860  7548  6941

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:50 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize - PART 3

9535  0170  4183  7386  6308  7293  7237  9071  9540  8474  2327  0185  8229  3489  7055  8453  5008

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:46 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize - PART 2

4107  6474  5870  1352  0720  0246  9328  3563  2312  5856  8036  1282  5367  0427  7423  1866  5092  0604

Nov 19, 2022 15:46 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize - PART 1

9400 6010 6352 1749 0877 8175 9138 3469 9760 0150 0252 8971 4274 8234 2204 3907 9042 7565

Nov 19, 2022 15:38 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for 7th Prize

0092 0151 0263 0322 0492 0980 1238 1357 1409 1451 1487 1596 2137 2153 2279 2425 2435 2516 2641 2730 2901 2933 3514 3629 3892 3990 4095 4365 4440 4546 4697 5037 5102 5209 5499 5671 5677 5741 6084 6238 6270 6630 6653 6673 6714 6874 6967 6989 7050 7181 7251 7292 7332 7341 7372 7389 7429 7460 7543 7587 7660 7755 7827 7997 8019 8089 8104 8110 8173 8274 8387 8570 8647 9003 9076 9387 9396 9605 9622 9863

Nov 19, 2022 15:37 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize - PART 4

6989  5037  9605  6673  4095  7050  1451  6714  6084  7251  9076  7755  8570  7181  4365  8387  0980  2641

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:36 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize - PART 3

8104  9863  3892  2425  6270  7587 5741  7543  2153  0263  7292  1487  6967  7429  8274  4697  0092  6630

Nov 19, 2022 15:33 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize - PART 2

2279  3990  9003  0492  8019  7341  3514  1238  3629  4440  2435  1409  9387  2730  5499  6653  7460  1596

Nov 19, 2022 15:30 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize - PART 1

5209 4546 8089 7372 7332 7389 0322 2901 8647 0151 2516 5102 2933 6238 7660 2137 6874 9396

Nov 19, 2022 15:28 IST

COMING UP: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs 500

5209 4546 8089 7372 7332 7389 0322 2901 8647 0151 2516 5102 2933 6238 7660 2137 6874 9396

Nov 19, 2022 15:27 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize

0149 1289 1858 2515 3246 3505 5407 5734 6134 6844 7091 9560 9657 9983

Nov 19, 2022 15:24 IST

COMING UP: Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs 1,000

0149 1289 1858 2515 3246 3505 5407 5734 6134 6844 7091 9560 9657 9983

Nov 19, 2022 15:24 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 5th Prize

0578

0761

1825

2763

4398

7408

8477

8530

8961

9586

Nov 19, 2022 15:23 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize

1235

2147

2172

2403

3573

4498

5539

5603

5687

6036

6920

7123

7203

7659

7806

8803

9057

9087

Nov 19, 2022 15:22 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize - PART 1

4498 9087 8803 5603 2147 7806 5687 2403 7659 1235 9057 7123 5539 6920 3573 7203 2172 6036

Nov 19, 2022 15:21 IST

Check Out Full List of Winning Numbers for First, Second and Third Prize

Nov 19, 2022 15:19 IST

COMING UP: Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize

Nov 19, 2022 15:18 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for Consolation Prize

KA 527624

KC 527624

KD 527624

KE 527624

KF 527624

KG 527624

KH 527624

KJ 527624

KK 527624

KL 527624

KM 527624

Nov 19, 2022 15:16 IST

Check Out Full List of Winning Numbers for 3rd Prize worth Rs 1 Lakh

KA 960774

KB 696931

KC 401360

KD 546011

KE 252700

KF 346529

KG 154285

KH 928798

KJ 562980

KK 428162

KL 505890

KM 893793

Nov 19, 2022 15:15 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize - PART 3

KJ 562980
KK 428162
KL 505890

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:13 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize - PART 2

KF 346529
KG 154285
KH 928798

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:10 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize - PART 1

KA 960774
KB 696931

KC 401360
KD 546011
KE 252700

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number for Second Prize of Rs 5 lakh is KG 427588

KA 960774
KB 696931

KC 401360
KD 546011
KE 252700

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:08 IST

Lucky Number for First Prize of Rs 80 lakh is KB 527624

KA 960774
KB 696931

KC 401360
KD 546011
KE 252700

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:00 IST

COMING UP: Lucky Numbers for First Prize worth Rs 80 lakh...

KA 960774
KB 696931

KC 401360
KD 546011
KE 252700

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 14:51 IST

Nov 19, 2022 14:50 IST

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result on Sunday, November 20; First Prize Rs 10 Crore!

It’s time for you to win Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting a lucky draw for Pooja Bumper BR-88 on Sunday, November 20 at 2 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju. READ MORE

Nov 19, 2022 14:49 IST

Next Pooja Bumper Draw On November 20

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000
Eighth Prize: Rs 500

Nov 19, 2022 14:46 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Nov 19, 2022 14:46 IST

7 Days, 7 Lucky Draws: Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Nov 19, 2022 14:45 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Karunya KR-576 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
(Image: keralalotteryresult)[/caption]
Nov 19, 2022 14:43 IST

How To Check Karunya KR-576 lottery results?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-576 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-576 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Nov 19, 2022 14:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-576 Guessing Numbers

Today's Guessing Numbers for 19.11.2022 Lottery is ending with 7832 7823 7382 7328 7283 7238 8732 8723 8372 8327 8273 8237 3782 3728 3872 3827 3278 3287 2783 2738 2873 2837 2378 2387
Nov 19, 2022 14:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-576 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000 7th Prize: Rs. 500 8th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Nov 19, 2022 14:43 IST

Karunya KR-576 Result at 3 pm

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-576 today on Saturday, November 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today's lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

