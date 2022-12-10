LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA KR-579 Result for December 10; Winners List

The draw was monitored by independent judges. You can check the full list of winning numbers here.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-579 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-579 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 10.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

6821 6812 6281 6218

6182 6128 8621 8612

8261 8216 8162 8126

2681 2618 2861 2816

2168 2186 1682 1628

1862 1826 1268 1286

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-579 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-579 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-579 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-579 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

