LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA KR-579 Result for December 10; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check full list of winning numbers for Karunya KR-579 Lottery for Saturday, December 10 here

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Saturday, December 10: Karunya KR-579 Results Today on Saturday; You Can Win Rs 80 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Karunya KR-579, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Karunya KR-579, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 15:47 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the winning numbers for Karunya KR-579 lucky draw for Saturday, December 10. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More

Dec 10, 2022 15:47 IST

IN PROGRESS: Full List of Winning Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - PART 1

8560 7358 5063 2395 5833 2980 3227 4961 3693 1384 4092 9809 3598 2055 3699 2024 0321 7854..

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:46 IST

COMING UP NEXT: Lucky Numbers for 8th prize worth Rs 100

8560 7358 5063 2395 5833 2980 3227 4961 3693 1384 4092 9809 3598 2055 3699 2024 0321 7854..

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:44 IST

Second prize winning ticket was purchased at IDUKKI

2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-

Lucky Number: KU 983382

Ticket Purchased at: IDUKKI

Agent Name: JAGGIR HUSSAIN M

Agency No.: Y 2771

Dec 10, 2022 15:43 IST

First prize winning ticket was purchased at Kollam. Check Details

1st Price – Rs. 80,00,000 (Rs 80 Lakh)

Lucky Number: KZ 195036

Ticket Purchased at: KOLLAM

Agent Name: NANDHU

Agency No.: Q 7734

Dec 10, 2022 15:40 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 7th Prize worth Rs 500

0208 0235 0595

0633 0743 0965

1064 1212 1229

1267 1346 1382

1546 1747 1750

1779 1909 1980

2762 2871 3055

3154 3365 3410

3415 3748 3806

3813 3859 3987

4048 4148 4263

4320 4365 4440

4456 4554 4563

4749 5023 5236

5248 5264 5816

5942 6068 6119

6375 6568 6738

6822 6952 7107

7357 7488 7509

7534 7631 7841

7843 7984 8017

8046 8111 8292

8596 8656 8718

8846 8905 8908

8912 9103 9138

9389 9474 9812

9923 9934

Dec 10, 2022 15:38 IST

Lucky Numbers for 7th prize worth Rs 500 - PART 5

8656  3987  8292  1546  3748  8017  0595  5023…

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:36 IST

Lucky Numbers for 7th prize worth Rs 500 - PART 4

8046  1980  1382  8718  6822  1909  3410  1064  4554  3806  1779  4320  7488  6568  4749  8846  4263  9474…

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:34 IST

Lucky Numbers for 7th prize worth Rs 500 - PART 3

3859  9923  1212  8111  4048  6375  6119  4440  7984  6952  7509  1267  0235  0743  5248  5942  9934…

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:33 IST

Lucky Numbers for 7th prize worth Rs 500 - PART 2

8905  9103  3055  7357  7107  3813  4365  5816  2871  1229  7841  5023  0633  0965  0208  7631  8912  4456

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:31 IST

Lucky Numbers for 7th prize worth Rs 500 - PART 1

3415 5236 4148 3365 1747 2762 1750 7843 5264 8596 1346 6068 3154 6738 8908 4563 7534

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:30 IST

IN PIC: Full List of Lucky Numbers for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize

Dec 10, 2022 15:26 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize Worth Rs 500

Dec 10, 2022 15:25 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 6th prize worth Rs 1,000

0035

1634

2827

2856

3656

4198

4295

5337

6204

6253

6672

7143

8695

9104

Dec 10, 2022 15:24 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 5th prize worth Rs 2,000

1315

2490

2532

3960

4797

5912

7187

7597

9871

9980

Dec 10, 2022 15:23 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 4th prize worth Rs 5,000

3695

3935

4620

4665

5019

5211

6036

6252

6351

6392

6440

7577

7771

8388

9102

9183

9311

9913

Dec 10, 2022 15:21 IST

Lucky Numbers for 4th prize of Rs 5,000 are... PART 1

9102 6036 9183 5211 8388 6351 3695 4620 4665 3935 9311 5019 6252 6440 6392 9913 7771 7577

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:14 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize worth Rs 5,000

9102 6036 9183 5211 8388 6351 3695 4620 4665 3935 9311 5019 6252 6440 6392 9913 7771 7577

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:14 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 3rd prize worth Rs 1 lakh

KN 978315

KO 394208

KP 318594

KR 237816

KS 998898

KT 866912

KU 190803

KV 290702

KW 503092

KX 594649

KY 254189

KZ 984274

Dec 10, 2022 15:13 IST

Lucky Numbers for 3rd prize of Rs 1 lakh --- Part 2

KT 866912

KU 190803

KV 290702

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:12 IST

Lucky Numbers for 3rd prize of Rs 1 lakh --- Part 1

KN 978315

KO 394208

KP 318594

KR 237816

KS 998898

To be continued…

Dec 10, 2022 15:10 IST

Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize worth Rs 8,000

KN 195036

KO 195036

KP 195036

KR 195036

KS 195036

KT 195036

KU 195036

KV 195036

KW 195036

KX 195036

KY 195036

Dec 10, 2022 15:10 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd prize of Rs 5 lakh is KU 983382

KN 195036

KO 195036

KP 195036

KR 195036

KS 195036

KT 195036

KU 195036

KV 195036

KW 195036

KX 195036

KY 195036

Dec 10, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number For 1st Prize of Rs 80 Lakh is KZ 195036

KN 195036

KO 195036

KP 195036

KR 195036

KS 195036

KT 195036

KU 195036

KV 195036

KW 195036

KX 195036

KY 195036

Dec 10, 2022 15:08 IST

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-579 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Dec 10, 2022 15:08 IST

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-579 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-579 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-579 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Dec 10, 2022 15:08 IST

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-579 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 10.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

6821 6812 6281 6218

6182 6128 8621 8612

8261 8216 8162 8126

2681 2618 2861 2816

2168 2186 1682 1628

1862 1826 1268 1286

Dec 10, 2022 15:08 IST

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-579 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Dec 10, 2022 15:07 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Soon

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-579 today on Saturday, December 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

The draw was monitored by independent judges. You can check the full list of winning numbers here.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

