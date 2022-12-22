LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-451 Winning Numbers for December 22; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-451 today on Thursday, December 22 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the live updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-451 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 22.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

1794 1749 1974 1947

1479 1497 7194 7149

7914 7941 7419 7491

9174 9147 9714 9741

9417 9471 4179 4197

4719 4791 4917 4971

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-451 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs. 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-451 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-451 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-451 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-451 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

