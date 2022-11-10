LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Karunya Plus KN-445 Winning Numbers for November 10; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-445 today on Thursday, November 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-445 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

1st Prize: Rs. 80,00,000

Rs. 80,00,000 2nd Prize: Rs. 10,00,000

Rs. 10,00,000 3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Rs. 1,00,000 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

Rs. 5,000 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

Rs. 1,000 6th Prize: Rs. 5,00

Rs. 5,00 7th Prize: Rs. 100

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 10.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2704 2740 2074 2047

2470 2407 7204 7240

7024 7042 7420 7402

0274 0247 0724 0742

0427 0472 4270 4207

Advertisement

4720 4702 4027 4072

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-445 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-445 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-445 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Advertisement

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

CLICK HERE TO CHECK LIVE UPDATES

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-445 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper Summer Bumper Vishu Bumper Thiruvonam Bumper Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

Advertisement

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

Read all the Latest India News here