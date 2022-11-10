Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Karunya Plus KN-445 Winning Numbers for November 10; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Karunya Plus KN-445 Winning Numbers for November 10; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-445 Lottery Result 2022 for Thursday, November 10. Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 10:54 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-445 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-445 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-445 today on Thursday, November 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-445 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 80,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10,00,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 5,00
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 10.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2704        2740          2074         2047

2470        2407          7204         7240

7024        7042          7420         7402

0274        0247          0724         0742

0427        0472          4270         4207

4720        4702          4027         4072

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-445 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-445 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-445 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

CLICK HERE TO CHECK LIVE UPDATES

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-445 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

first published: November 10, 2022, 10:43 IST
last updated: November 10, 2022, 10:54 IST

