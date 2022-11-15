Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result on Sunday, November 20; First Prize Rs 10 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY POOJA BUMPER BR-88: It’s time for you to win Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting a lucky draw for Pooja Bumper BR-88 on Sunday, November 20 at 2 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju.

A total of 54 lakh tickets in 6 Series (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) is up for sale for the lucky draw. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 50 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh. Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm on November 20.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2022: POOJA BUMPER BR-88 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 2,000

7th Prize: Rs. 1,000

8th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

POOJA BUMPER BR-88 PRIZE STRUCTURE

POOJA BUMPER BR-88 PRIZE GUESSING NUMBERS

Watch this space on November 19 to find out guessing numbers of the bumper lottery.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA POOJA BUMPER BR-88 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lottery here on November 20 from 2 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Participants of Pooja Bumper BR-88 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district). You can visit the official site of the Kerala State Lottery Department for further details.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Pooja Bumper: 20 November, 2022 Christmas New Year Bumper: 19 January, 2023 Monsoon Bumper Summer Bumper Vishu Bumper Thiruvonam Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 draw will be held on 19 January, 2023.

Draw name: Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon be declaring the detailed prize structure for Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 lucky draw.

