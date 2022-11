LIVE Updates Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result: Winning Number for 1st Prize of Rs 10 Crore is JC 110398

KERALA LOTTERY POOJA BUMPER BR-88: The Kerala State Lottery Department has started announcing winning numbers for Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw for Sunday, November 20. The is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju.

A total of 54 lakh tickets in 6 Series (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) is up for sale for the lucky draw. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 50 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh. Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 1 lakh.

