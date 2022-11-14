Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win Win W-693 Winning Numbers for November 14; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win Win W-693 Winning Numbers for November 14; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win Win W-693 Lottery Result 2022 for Monday, November 14. Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 10:16 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-693 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win Win W-693 will get Rs 75 Lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win Win W-693 today on Monday, November 14 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-693 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-693 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 14.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

5842          5824        5482          5428

5284          5248        8542          8524

8452          8425        8254          8245

4582          4528         4852         4825

4258          4285         2584         2548

2854          2845         2458         2485

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN WIN W-693 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-693 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-693 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win Win W-693 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

