LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win Win W-693 Winning Numbers for November 14; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Live Updates of Win Win W-693 Lottery Result 2022 for Monday, November 14 Below:

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Monday, November 14: Win Win W-693 Results Today on Monday; You Can Win Rs 75 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Win Win W-693, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Win Win W-693, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 15:15 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win Win W-693 today on Monday, November 14 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More

Nov 14, 2022 15:15 IST

Full List of winning numbers for Third prize of Rs 1 Lakh

WN 692514
WO 850813
WP 428712
WR 397464
WS 273515
WT 738903
WU 215505
WV 879966
WW 977425
WX 351853
WY 913463
WZ 719199

Nov 14, 2022 15:14 IST

Here's Winning Numbers for Third Prize of Rs 1 Lakh

Nov 14, 2022 15:11 IST

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS WX 136261

Nov 14, 2022 15:09 IST

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WY 116318

The winning number for Kerala Win W-693 lottery for the first prize of Rs 75 lakh is WY 116318

Nov 14, 2022 15:00 IST

Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper 2022-2023 on January 19

The sale of tickets for Christmas bumper lucky draw will start on November 20, which is the draw date of the Pooja bumper. The draw will take place on 19th January 2023. The Christmas Bumper ticket is priced at Rs 400. The winner of the first prize will get Rs 16 crore, while

the one with second prize winning ticket will get rs 10 lakh.

Nov 14, 2022 14:55 IST

Check Fifty Fifty FF-24 Winning Numbers for November 13; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

The Kerala state lottery department conducted a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-24 on Sunday, November 13. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 Crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. READ MORE

Nov 14, 2022 14:48 IST

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

Kerala Lottery Department conducts one draw every day of the week from 3 pm onwards. Check details below:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 14, 2022 14:44 IST

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG
Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250
First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000
Eighth Prize: Rs 500

Nov 14, 2022 14:43 IST

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win Win W-693 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Nov 14, 2022 14:41 IST

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN WIN W-693 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-693 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-693 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 14, 2022 14:39 IST

