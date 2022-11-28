LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-695 Lucky Numbers for November 28

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win Win W-695 today on Monday, November 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-695 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 28.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2581 2518 2851 2815

2158 2185 5281 5218

5821 5812 5128 5182

8251 8215 8521 8512

8125 8152 1258 1285

1528 1582 1825 1852

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-695 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN WIN W-695 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-695 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-695 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win Win W-695 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89 Cost of ticket: Rs 400 First Prize: Rs 16 Crore Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners) Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners) Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

