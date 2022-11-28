Home » News » India » LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-695 Lucky Numbers for November 28

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-695 Lucky Numbers for November 28

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win Win W-695 Lottery Result for Monday, November Win Win W-695. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 10:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-695 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win Win W-695 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala Lottery Win Win W-695 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win Win W-695 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win Win W-695 today on Monday, November 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

ALSO READ: DpBOSS 2022: Check Live Updates of Satta Matka Results for November 28

The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

ALSO READ: Satta Result 2022: Winning Numbers for November 28 Satta King Games

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-695 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 28.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2581           2518          2851            2815

2158           2185          5281            5218

5821           5812          5128            5182

8251           8215          8521            8512

8125           8152         1258            1285

1528          1582          1825            1852

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-695 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN WIN W-695 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Advertisement

Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-695 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-695 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win Win W-695 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 28, 2022, 09:53 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 10:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop In Pink Corset Top And Lace Pants, Check Out The Beauty's Sultry Pictures