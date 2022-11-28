LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-695 Lucky Numbers for November 28

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 15:34 IST
New Delhi, India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the result for Win Win W-695 lucky draw for Monday, November 28. The draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More
0223 0247 0935 1466 1613 2049 2338 2955 3071 3122 3530 3610 4553 4741 4813 5004 5273 5307 5335 5385 5926 6487 6655 7552 7780 7886 8451 8590 8690 9183 9324 9352 9770 9980
0263 2028 3231 3380 3456 4580 5653 5729 5763 6038 7877 7956 8536 8933
0106 0286 3098 4157 4960 6077 6240 6417 7262 7285 7376 7481 7943 8056 8342 9501 9659 9827
SN 177198 SO 177198
SP 177198 SR 177198
SS 177198 ST 177198
SU 177198 SW 177198
SX 177198 SY 177198 SZ 177198
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Win Win W-695 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-695 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-695 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 28.11.2022 Lottery is ending with
2581 2518 2851 2815
2158 2185 5281 5218
5821 5812 5128 5182
8251 8215 8521 8512
8125 8152 1258 1285
1528 1582 1825 1852
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win Win W-695 today on Monday, November 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
