Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-38 Result OUT; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-38 lucky draw on February 22. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-38 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS FO 507642 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: KAVITHA THAMPI

Agency No.: A 5518

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FY 537039 (KANHANGAD)

Agent Name: SANTHOSH N V

Agency No.: S 494

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0122 057 0582 3 1351 2810 3067 3127 3152 3317 4520 4755 5091 5371 6017 6063 6823 6872 6917 6921 6991 8308 8746 9477

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FN 507642 FP 507642

FR 507642 FS 507642

FT 507642 FU 507642

FV 507642 FW 507642

FX 507642 FY 507642

FZ 507642

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0847 2229 2564 5108 5181 5572 5622 6202 6815 6954 7393 8395

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0766 0866 1242 1561 2518 3190 3323 3474 3707 3742 4459 4907 5287 5316 5971 6853 7011 8529 8530 8743 8831 9647 9843 9935

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0061 0062 0262 0291 0329 0483 0533 0601 0646 0813 1011 1044 1103 1210 1359 1390 1427 1724 1806 1844 1872 2034 2152 2183 2260 2316 2317 2406 2469 2548 2691 2758 2790 2886 3409 3417 3684 3722 3778 3876 3898 4153 4173 4236 4326 4343 4416 4706 4832 4943 5071 5111 5229 5285 5423 5903 6075 6102 6154 6363 6386 6388 6433 6473 6560 6647 6651 6696 6812 6829 7126 7159 7312 7502 7526 7535 7583 7633 7683 7721 7765 7840 7911 8041 8207 8208 8477 8676 8682 8733 8810 8814 8866 9098 9782 9819

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0354 0383 0412 0496 0516 0517 0628 0700 0802 0811 0822 0828 0962 1169 1447 1593 1669 1905 2050 2067 2075 2110 2234 2280 2396 2435 2447 2569 2605 2627 2756 2776 2781 2785 2820 3088 3176 3403 3496 3690 3939 3940 3981 4040 4160 4169 4190 4285 4358 4611 4713 4766 4843 5026 5049 5052 5055 5177 5282 5336 5354 5457 5537 5600 5702 6106 6139 6145 6230 6273 6410 6516 6576 6588 6691 6763 6835 6869 6898 6942 7046 7081 7135 7213 7327 7396 7404 7423 7448 7520 7527 7628 7689 7701 7768 7799 7817 7856 7932 7984 7991 8022 8028 8131 8164 8463 8500 8515 8614 8800 8807 8828 8988 9007 9023 9077 9078 9101 9151 9169 9303 9475 9530 9807 9857 9896

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-38 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Navigate to www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: To access the PDF, navigate to the top right corner of the page and click the ‘Download’ option.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-38 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info to view the Fifty Fifty FF-38 lottery results. The results are also announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. A ticket for the lottery costs Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the region. Kerala’s three primary lottery offices are in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The winners of the Lottery Fifty Fifty No. FF-38 lucky draw must verify the authenticity of their winning tickets by comparing them to the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They have 30 days to bring their tickets and identity proof to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and collect the prize money.

