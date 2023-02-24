Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-317 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department announced the Nirmal NR-317 lucky draw results on Friday, February 24. The government officials held the lottery game at 3 p.m. at the Bakery Junction, which is located at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The top prize winner will be awarded a huge amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the runner-up will receive Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, the third-place winner will be presented with a prize of Rs 1 lakh. The entire lottery game is monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-317 GUESSING NUMBERS

2085 2058 2805 2850

2508 2580 0285 0258

0825 0852 0528 0582

8205 8250 8025 8052

8520 8502 5208 5280

5028 5082 5820 5802

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-317 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-317 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the results, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, which is www.keralalottery.info. These results are not only posted on the website but also in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If you want to participate in the lottery, you can purchase a ticket for Rs. 40 each at any Taluk lottery office within the state. The prominent lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Open www.keralalottery.info.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’

STEP 4: To access the PDF file, simply click on the Download icon located in the upper right-hand corner of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the Nirmal NR-317 draw must confirm their winning tickets by consulting the lottery results listed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If the ticket number is found in the published gazette, individuals have a period of 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification in order to claim the prize.

