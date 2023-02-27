Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-708 Result OUT; Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery agency declared the results of the Win-Win W-708 lucky draw for Monday, February 27. The lucky draw, conducted by government officials, was held at 3:00 PM in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Check the list of winning numbers below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W- 708 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WM 884098 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: JIJO A J

Advertisement

Agency No.: R 5534

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WA 913010 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: C RADHAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: M 1345

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WA 628225 WB 353527

WC 344721 WD 826903

WE 898240 WF 315410

WG 781978 WH 740557

WJ 807400 WK 666414

WL 259281 WM 183754

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WA 884098 WB 884098

WC 884098 WD 884098

WE 884098 WF 884098

WG 884098 WH 884098

WJ 884098 WK 884098

WL 884098

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0981 1124 1325 3070 3490 3584 3795 5954 6398 7620 7724 7981 8320 8355 8433 8798 9467 9504

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1865 1945 2124 2694 4558 6000 6180 7006 8541 9223

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0235 1631 2674 2809 2853 3424 3732 4696 4987 5152 6142 7938 9266 9830

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

6706 8940 3525 4809 0563 5526 0358 0070 6553 2849 9236 7951 3868 3180 1831 8506 7853 6428 3458 8914 2899 6227 1772 5264 0804 5721 2700 4211 3847 9037 6438 3949 7358 0222 4663 8680 5240 4503 2321 3136 2593 7348 9071 6990 6228 0700 2669 8641 1688 7344 2893 0206 5749 1546 0221 4383 1059 6040 4790 1118 9814 9525 9779 2366 2846 2029 4703 1774 5151 2352 2601 5459 7706 0153 3893 5178 5372 9591 0742 3856 8977 9227

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0147 0198 0268 0285 0286 0339 0345 0361 0650 0865 0957 1119 1212 1230 1301 1414 1584 1661 1669 1846 1952 1994 2064 2111 2271 2304 2411 2415 2478 2626 2649 2667 2690 2716 2776 2967 2972 3015 3018 3078 3463 3549 3559 3579 3769 3789 3989 4253 4264 4268 4421 4507 4719 4949 4974 4986 5038 5066 5113 5121 5144 5181 5270 5416 5442 5563 5715 5837 5886 5924 5994 6060 6076 6288 6332 6406 6524 6567 6586 6736 6789 6931 6944 6994 7190 7370 7373 7401 7420 7430 7495 7498 7520 7553 7653 7732 7810 7835 7857 7874 7991 8116 8120 8136 8259 8316 8443 8511 8584 8604 8635 8818 8924 9091 9155 9225 9330 9372 9441 9454 9457 9663 9721 9884 9896 9932

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-708 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Advertisement

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Navigate to the website www.keralalottery.info.

2. Select “Lottery Result" from the menu.

3. On the resulting page, select “View".

4. To obtain the PDF of the results, click the download icon at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-708 LOTTERY RESULTS?

In order to check the results of the Win-Win W-708 lottery, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info. Alternatively, the outcomes are also announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you are interested in playing, you can purchase tickets for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. The most popular offices are located in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

In case you win the lottery game, it is important to verify the accuracy of your winning ticket by cross checking the Kerala lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the one published in the Gazette, you will have 30 days to claim your prize money. To do so, you must present your winning ticket and identification proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read all the Latest India News here