Kerala Lottery Sambad Akshaya AK-579 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-579 today on Sunday, December 18 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-579 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 18.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2308 2380 2038 2083

2830 2803 3208 3280

3028 3082 3820 3802

0238 0283 0328 0382

0823 0832 8230 8203

8320 8302 8023 8032

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-579 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-579 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Advertisement

Participants of Akshaya AK-579 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-579 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here