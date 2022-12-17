Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya KR-580 Result Today; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya KR-580 Result Today; Check Details

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-580 Lottery Result for Saturday, December 17. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 10:13 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-580 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-580 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-580 today on Saturday, December 17 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-580 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 17.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

4719           4791          4179            4197

4971           4917          7419            7491

7149           7194          7941            7914

1479           1497          1749            1794

1947          1974            9471           9417

9741           9714           9147           9174

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-580 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-580 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Karunya KR-580 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-580 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

first published: December 17, 2022, 10:13 IST
last updated: December 17, 2022, 10:13 IST
