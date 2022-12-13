Home / News / India / LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 Result for December 13; Winners List
Live now

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 Result for December 13; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 Lottery for Tuesday, December 13 here

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Tuesday, December 13: Sthree Sakthi SS-343 Results Today on Tuesday; You Can Win Rs 75 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Sthree Sakthi SS-343, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Sthree Sakthi SS-343, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 16:07 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery for Tuesday, December 13. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More

Dec 13, 2022 15:39 IST

IN PICS: Full List of Lucky Numbers for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize

PINNED
Dec 13, 2022 16:07 IST

Winning Ticket For 2nd Prize Worth Rs 10 Lakh Sold at KANHANGAD

Lucky Number for 2nd Prize Worth Rs 10 Lakh is SG 921969

Winning Ticket Sold at KANHANGAD

Agent Name: RATHEESH A

Agency No: S 1065

Dec 13, 2022 16:06 IST

Winning Ticket For First Prize Worth Rs 75 Lakh Sold at KOZHIKKODE

1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000

Winning Ticket Number: SG 829491

Winning Ticket Sold at KOZHIKKODE

Agent Name: JEEVAN CHAKRABORTY

Agency No: D 5747

Dec 13, 2022 16:04 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100

3936 6333 2426 8599 0946 8199 8816 0472 9028 5885 5661 1900 6513 4092 3901 2736 4584 5192 7924 9186 5349 0525 5024 8050 4189 7562 6557 5216 6966 6890 5289 1134 1150 3806 5281 8671 0982 1133 4599 3419 3075 7194 8088 0327 7068 2827 7397 7539 1419 4362 5175 3451 9498 3530 6228 5756 5213 4610 5386 3042 4479 8769 2349 6418 4331 7774 7986 9237 8091 2821 9156 9419 8518 9833 9683 9447 9415 4283 2510 2797 8734 8369 2234 4596 3084 8579 9093 4205 2454 9120 4821 3956 2591 9356 6396 3701 6069 4203 0489 2155 8786 1402 6310 3240 0129 9991 6539 8945 4476 7094 0348 0997 3883 9177 5677 8296 2769 9798 6229 9368 5082 1036 5972 2567 9418 1814 0825

Dec 13, 2022 15:56 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:54 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:52 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:50 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:47 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:45 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:44 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:42 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:40 IST

IN PICS: Full List of Lucky Numbers for 4th and 5th Prize

Dec 13, 2022 15:38 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 7th Prize worth Rs 200

0169 0323 0484

0551 0592 0673

0707 1619 2171

2200 2238 2471

2517 3049 3167

3290 3825 4143

4238 4449 4491

4515 4693 4865

4919 5817 5944

6224 6315 6682

6696 6855 7162

7696 7851 8025

8057 8179 8642

8716 8908 8951

9087 9970 9972

Dec 13, 2022 15:37 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:36 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:30 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 6th Prize worth Rs 500

0135 0211 0690

0752 0797 0851

1061 1098 1229

1657 1852 1864

2034 2087 2157

2219 2641 3464

3504 3723 3737

3810 4319 4756

4828 5139 5240

5323 5595 5677

5872 6058 6134

6154 6297 6728

6862 6881 6900

7089 7453 7540

8286 8290 8439

8593 8608 8704

8754 9043 9705

9897

Dec 13, 2022 15:25 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:24 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:23 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 5th Prize worth Rs 1,000

1202 1849 2719

2876 2974 3200

3506 3802 4386

4404 4845 4900

6246 6953 7138

8004 8159 8370

8776 9326

Dec 13, 2022 15:20 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:18 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:18 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers For 4th Prize worth Rs 2,000

1262

1281

2967

3277

4835

6385

6917

8095

8127

8373

Dec 13, 2022 15:13 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:13 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 3rd prize worth Rs 5,000 are:

2266 2292 2621

3821 4067 4107

5148 5238 6377

6719 7053 7896

8189 8402 9046

9170 9313 9886

Dec 13, 2022 15:10 IST

Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize worth Rs 8,000

SA 829491

SB 829491

SC 829491

SD 829491

SE 829491

SF 829491

SH 829491

SJ 829491

SK 829491

SL 829491

SM 829491

Dec 13, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is SG 921969

SA 829491

SB 829491

SC 829491

SD 829491

SE 829491

SF 829491

SH 829491

SJ 829491

SK 829491

SL 829491

SM 829491

Dec 13, 2022 15:08 IST

Lucky Number for 1st Prize of Rs 75 Lakh is SG 829491

SA 829491

SB 829491

SC 829491

SD 829491

SE 829491

SF 829491

SH 829491

SJ 829491

SK 829491

SL 829491

SM 829491

Dec 13, 2022 15:05 IST

Dec 13, 2022 15:05 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Dec 13, 2022 15:04 IST

How To Check Kerala Sthree Sakthi Ss-343 Lottery Results?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Dec 13, 2022 15:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi Ss-343 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000 6th Prize: Rs. 5,00 7th Prize: Rs. 200 8th Prize: Rs 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Dec 13, 2022 15:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi Ss-343 Guessing Numbers

Today's Guessing Numbers for 13.12.2022 Lottery is ending with: 2074 2047 2704 2740 2407 2470 0274 0247 0724 0742 0427 0472 7204 7240 7024 7042 7420 7402 4207 4270 4027 4072 4720 4702
Dec 13, 2022 15:04 IST

Sthree Sakthi SS-343 Result Soon

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 today on Tuesday, December 13 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for December 13 here.

