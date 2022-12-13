LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 Result for December 13; Winners List

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 16:07 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery for Tuesday, December 13. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More
Lucky Number for 2nd Prize Worth Rs 10 Lakh is SG 921969
Winning Ticket Sold at KANHANGAD
Agent Name: RATHEESH A
Agency No: S 1065
1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000
Winning Ticket Number: SG 829491
Winning Ticket Sold at KOZHIKKODE
Agent Name: JEEVAN CHAKRABORTY
Agency No: D 5747
3936 6333 2426 8599 0946 8199 8816 0472 9028 5885 5661 1900 6513 4092 3901 2736 4584 5192 7924 9186 5349 0525 5024 8050 4189 7562 6557 5216 6966 6890 5289 1134 1150 3806 5281 8671 0982 1133 4599 3419 3075 7194 8088 0327 7068 2827 7397 7539 1419 4362 5175 3451 9498 3530 6228 5756 5213 4610 5386 3042 4479 8769 2349 6418 4331 7774 7986 9237 8091 2821 9156 9419 8518 9833 9683 9447 9415 4283 2510 2797 8734 8369 2234 4596 3084 8579 9093 4205 2454 9120 4821 3956 2591 9356 6396 3701 6069 4203 0489 2155 8786 1402 6310 3240 0129 9991 6539 8945 4476 7094 0348 0997 3883 9177 5677 8296 2769 9798 6229 9368 5082 1036 5972 2567 9418 1814 0825
8945 4476 7094 0348 0997 3883 9177 5677 8296 2769 9798 6229 9368 5082 1036 5972 2567 9418
4821 3956 2591 9356 6396 3701 6069 8704 4203 0486 2155 8786 1402 6310 3240 0129 9991 6539
8518 9833 9683 9447 9415 4283 2510 2797 8734 8369 2234 4596 3084 8579 9093 4205 2454 9120
6228 5756 5213 4610 5386 3042 4479 8769 2349 6418 4331 7774 7986 9237 8091 2821 9156 9419
0982 1133 4599 3419 3075 7194 8088 0327 7068 2827 7397 7539 1419 432 5175 3451 9498 3530
7924 9186 5349 0525 5024 8050 4189 7562 6557 5216 6966 6890 5289 1134 1150 3806 5281 8671
3936 6333 2426 8599 0946 8199 8816 0472 9028 5885 5661 1900 6513 4092 3901 2736 4584 5192
0169 0323 0484
0551 0592 0673
0707 1619 2171
2200 2238 2471
2517 3049 3167
3290 3825 4143
4238 4449 4491
4515 4693 4865
4919 5817 5944
6224 6315 6682
6696 6855 7162
7696 7851 8025
8057 8179 8642
8716 8908 8951
9087 9970 9972
8716 5817 0673 2238 8179 1619 0484 2517 3049…
9972 8025 8951 4865 7851 0323 7162 3825 4449 6224 0707 4143 8908 3290 0169 7696 4238 4693 6696 4491 6855 9087 6682 2200 4515 5944 8642 0551 4919 6315 0592 2471 9970 8057 2171 3167…
0135 0211 0690
0752 0797 0851
1061 1098 1229
1657 1852 1864
2034 2087 2157
2219 2641 3464
3504 3723 3737
3810 4319 4756
4828 5139 5240
5323 5595 5677
5872 6058 6134
6154 6297 6728
6862 6881 6900
7089 7453 7540
8286 8290 8439
8593 8608 8704
8754 9043 9705
9897
0135 7453 1657 3464 4319 0211 0851 3810 3737 9897 0752 6862 6297 1061 2641 5872 3504 1852…
2087 5139 2034 5240 1229 8608 6900 6728 6154 8286 5677 4756 1098 6134 8290 9705 9043 3723…
1202 1849 2719
2876 2974 3200
3506 3802 4386
4404 4845 4900
6246 6953 7138
8004 8159 8370
8776 9326
3506 6953 8370
4845 4900 3200
8159 2876 8004
4404 1202 2719
1849 9326 6246
4386 2974
3506 6953 8370
4845 4900 3200
8159 2876 8004
4404 1202 2719
1849 9326 6246
4386 2974
1262
1281
2967
3277
4835
6385
6917
8095
8127
8373
2266 2292 2621
3821 4067 4107
5148 5238 6377
6719 7053 7896
8189 8402 9046
9170 9313 9886
SA 829491
SB 829491
SC 829491
SD 829491
SE 829491
SF 829491
SH 829491
SJ 829491
SK 829491
SL 829491
SM 829491
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 13.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
2074 2047 2704 2740
2407 2470 0274 0247
0724 0742 0427 0472
7204 7240 7024 7042
7420 7402 4207 4270
4027 4072 4720 4702
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 PRIZE DETAILS
Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
