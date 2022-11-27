Home » News » India » LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-576 Winning Numbers for November 27

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-576 Winning Numbers for November 27

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-576 Lottery Result for Sunday, November 27. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 08:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-576 Today Results: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-576 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-576 today on Sunday, November 27 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-576 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 27.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

4165            4156           4615           4651

4516            4561           1465           1456

1645           1654           1546            1564

6415            6451          6145            6154

6541           6514           5416            5461

5146           5164           5641            5614

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-576 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-576 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-576 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Akshaya AK-576 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-576 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON November 20

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult)

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

first published: November 27, 2022, 08:25 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 08:25 IST
