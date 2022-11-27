Home / News / India / LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-576 Winning Numbers for November 27
LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-576 Winning Numbers for November 27

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-576 Lottery Result for Sunday, November 27. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 15:53 IST

New Delhi, India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-576 today on Sunday, November 27 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More

Nov 27, 2022 15:53 IST

Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize worth Rs. 100-

0026  0063  0310  0417  0571  0701  0828  1130  1140  1381  1396  1451  1464  1502  1606  1620  1759  1842  1873  1877  1985  2025  2121  2143  2192  2201  2260  2354  2370  2389  2459  2612  2702  2796  2847  2875  3243  3274  3276  3289  3392  3645  3698  3797  3820  4111  4138  4375  4407  4686  4712  4730  4757  5008  5030  5042  5052  5068  5072  5114  5151  5154  5157  5220  5357  5386  5394  5483  5525  5648  5808  5817  5826  5847  5955  5962  5982  5996  6053  6303  6339  6422  6467  6676  6807  6836  6920  6927  6994  7032  7047  7097  7132  7509  7581  7588  7590  7673  7767  7928  8000  8112  8126  8188  8291  8327  8329  8432  8513  8530  8797  8817  8961  9086  9292  9350  9520  9633  9689  9831  9880  9954  9961

Nov 27, 2022 15:43 IST

Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs. 500-

0022  0176  0295  0330  0833  0946  1032  1149  1165  1212  1467  1598  1915  1920  1988  2103  2145  2154  2203  2331  2533  2657  2770  2878  3236  3313  3321  3539  3637  4169  4272  4427  4642  4829  4964  5033  5066  5168  5183  5317  5621  5765  5878  5917  5938  6322  6452  6566  6688  6914  7013  7053  7240  7376  7434  7523  7812  7826  8124  8148  8330  8443  8477  8580  9013  9129  9256  9273  9558  9888  9917  9925

Nov 27, 2022 15:41 IST

Lucky Numbers for 5th Prize worth Rs. 2,000-

0912  3403  3650  4700  7061  8634  8943

Nov 27, 2022 15:40 IST

Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs 1,000-

0818  0963  1152  1234  1254  1801  2380  2809  3303  3534  3742  3981  4536  4762  4824  5300  6409  6888  7615  7683  8069  8213  8463  9079  9657  9716
Nov 27, 2022 15:36 IST

Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize worth Rs 5,000-

0344  0462  1179  1737  2979  3765  3946  4074  4200  4752  4920  5632  6088  6736  7307  7552  8564  9902

Nov 27, 2022 15:33 IST

Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize worth Rs. 8,000/-

AN 37475  AO 37475

AP 37475  AS 37475

AT 37475  AU 37475

AV 37475  AW 37475

AX 37475  AY 37475  AZ 37475

Nov 27, 2022 15:25 IST

Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize worth Rs 1 lakh

AN 130785

AO 431255

AP 522619

AR 900550

AS 111598

AT 955937

AU 211686

AV 876690

AW 305842

AX 179602

AY 414023

AZ 946636

Nov 27, 2022 15:21 IST

Winning Number for 2nd Prize of Rs 5 lakh is AN 873338

Nov 27, 2022 15:19 IST

Winning Number for 1st Prize of Rs 70 lakh is AR 937475

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-576 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 27.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:
4165            4156           4615           4651
4516            4561           1465           1456
1645           1654           1546            1564
6415            6451          6145            6154
6541           6514           5416            5461
5146           5164           5641            5614

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-576 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-576 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-576 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Akshaya AK-576 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-576 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON November 20

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult)

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

