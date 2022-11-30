LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery FIFTY FIFTY FF-26 Result for Wednesday, November 30; Winners List Here

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 16:13 IST
New Delhi, India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-26 today on Wednesday, November 30 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More
FN 293698 FO 293698
FP 293698 FR 293698
FS 293698 FT 293698
FU 293698 FV 293698
FW 293698 FX 293698 FY 293698
0023 0054 0155 0336 0365 0473 0520 0606 0615 0819 0822 0839 0899 0922 0928 1025 1058 1156 1173 1437 1462 1484 1651 1723 2018 2053 2325 2329 2437 2478 2491 2526 2895 2907 2975 3127 3138 3142 3217 3274 3290 3417 3424 3580 3797 3924 3935 3941 4107 4166 4378 4426 4521 4534 4603 4757 4775 4787 4927 5015 5092 5256 5341 5368 5576 5790 5815 5853 5873 6081 6164 6186 6338 6392 6420 6427 6511 6512 6525 6573 6630 6912 6938 6939 7034 7070 7107 7111 7176 7229 7328 7495 7528 7552 7569 7627 7712 7853 7862 7921 8035 8036 8132 8242 8312 8324 8326 8367 8569 8603 8669 8702 8869 8879 9043 9127 9170 9265 9284 9321 9370 9374 9578 9732 9921 9950
0066 0431 1400 2501 2710 2750 4062 4826 5217 5826 6752 7189 7441 7570 7726 7739 7873 8225 8252 8681 8928 8933 9248 9330
1561 2061 2069 2098 2804 4167 4564 5483 5628 5635 9375 9519
0358 0792 1255 1446 2275 2414 2452 2578 2906 3174 3267 3338 3572 3686 4806 5080 5972 6704 7595 8382 9259 9709 9849
FZ 535926
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-26 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.11.2022 Lottery is ending with
4201 4210 4021 4012
4120 4102 2401 2410
2041 2014 2140 2104
0421 0412 0241 0214
0142 0124 1420 1402
1240 1204 1042 1024
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
