LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery FIFTY FIFTY FF-26 Result for Wednesday, November 30; Winners List Here

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-26 lucky draw for Wednesday, November 30 here:

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Wednesday, November 30: Fifty Fifty FF-26 Results Today on Wednesday; You Can Win Rs 1 crore

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 16:13 IST

New Delhi, India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-26 today on Wednesday, November 30 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More

Nov 30, 2022 15:58 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize worth Rs. 8,000

FN 293698  FO 293698

FP 293698  FR 293698

FS 293698  FT 293698

FU 293698  FV 293698

FW 293698  FX 293698  FY 293698

Nov 30, 2022 15:51 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is FZ 535926

Nov 30, 2022 15:50 IST

Lucky Number for 1st Prize of Rs 1,00,00,000 FZ 293698

Nov 30, 2022 15:46 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs 100

0023  0054  0155  0336  0365  0473  0520  0606  0615  0819  0822  0839  0899  0922  0928  1025  1058  1156  1173  1437  1462  1484  1651  1723  2018  2053  2325  2329  2437  2478  2491  2526  2895  2907  2975  3127  3138  3142  3217  3274  3290  3417  3424  3580  3797  3924  3935  3941  4107  4166  4378  4426  4521  4534  4603  4757  4775  4787  4927  5015  5092  5256  5341  5368  5576  5790  5815  5853  5873  6081  6164  6186  6338  6392  6420  6427  6511  6512  6525  6573  6630  6912  6938  6939  7034  7070  7107  7111  7176  7229  7328  7495  7528  7552  7569  7627  7712  7853  7862  7921  8035  8036  8132  8242  8312  8324  8326  8367  8569  8603  8669  8702  8869  8879  9043  9127  9170  9265  9284  9321  9370  9374  9578  9732  9921  9950

Nov 30, 2022 15:29 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 5th Prize worth Rs 1,000

0066  0431  1400  2501  2710  2750  4062  4826  5217  5826  6752  7189  7441  7570  7726  7739  7873  8225  8252  8681  8928  8933  9248  9330

Nov 30, 2022 15:26 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs 500

0081  0090  0284  0367  0425  0516  0834  1049  1172  1183  1201  1314  1320  1365  1463  1552  1601  2180  2397  2584  2679  2819  2821  2831  2920  3021  3082  3158  3182  3220  3320  3422  3459  3493  3617  3653  3756  3863  3881  3894  3944  3989  4104  4121  4183  4213  4368  4394  4406  4640  4859  4868  4991  5004  5108  5148  5194  5202  5210  5263  5844  5845  6052  6306  6618  6628  6637  6690  6692  6888  6907  7006  7012  7055  7056  7285  7319  7339  7538  7835  7953  8010  8384  8428  8525  8626  8718  8814  8841  9016  9068  9144  9161  9246  9571  9938
Nov 30, 2022 15:21 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize worth Rs 2,000

1561  2061  2069  2098  2804  4167  4564  5483  5628  5635  9375  9519

Nov 30, 2022 15:16 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize worth Rs 5,000

0358  0792  1255  1446  2275  2414  2452  2578  2906  3174  3267  3338  3572  3686  4806  5080  5972  6704  7595  8382  9259  9709  9849

Nov 30, 2022 15:15 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is

FZ 535926

Nov 30, 2022 15:14 IST

Lucky Number for 1st Prize of Rs 1,00,00,000

FZ 293698

Nov 30, 2022 14:56 IST

Next Bumper Draw On 19 January, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Nov 30, 2022 14:56 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Nov 30, 2022 14:56 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 30, 2022 14:55 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Nov 30, 2022 14:54 IST

How To Check Kerala Fifty Fifty Ff-26 Lottery Results?

Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-26 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 30, 2022 14:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Ff-26 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.11.2022 Lottery is ending with

4201 4210 4021 4012

4120 4102 2401 2410

2041 2014 2140 2104

0421 0412 0241 0214

0142 0124 1420 1402

1240 1204 1042 1024

Nov 30, 2022 14:53 IST

Kerala Fifty Fifty Ff-26 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Nov 30, 2022 14:53 IST

Kerala Lottery Result at 3 pm

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-26 today on Wednesday, November 30 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

