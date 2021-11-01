Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Win Win W-640 Lottery for November 1; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh on Kerala Day

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Win Win W-640 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. Those with tickets with winning numbers for third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will receive Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively, from the Kerala lottery department. The consolation prize of Win Win W-640 lucky draw is fixed at Rs 8,000.

You can check LIVE updates of the lucky draw here from 3 pm.

>Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Winwin W-640 01.11.2021 Lottery is ending with:

1245 1254 1425 1452

1524 1542 2145 2154

2415 2451 2514 2541

4125 4152 4215 4251

4512 4521 5124 5142

5214 5241 5412 5421

>HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Lottery prize winners of Monday’s Win Win W-640 lucky draw must verify the winning numbers of the lucky draw published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If the winning ticket numbers for Win Win W-640 lucky are confirmed in the Gazette, winners can claim the prize amount by submitting the winning lottery ticket to the state lottery department within a period of 30 days from the announcement of the winners.

Winners of the Win Win W-640 lucky draw who have won Rs 5,000 or less can claim the amount money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Winners of Monday’s Win Win W-640 lucky draw who won a prize money of Rs 5,000 or more should deposit their tickets at a bank or government lottery office along with their valid identification proof.

>COMING UP NEXT

November 2: Sthree Sakthi SS-285: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

November 3: Akshaya AK-522: First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

November 4: Karunya Plus KN-393: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

