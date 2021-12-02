Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-397 Lottery for December 2; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

>Kerala Karunya Plus KN-397 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-397 today on Thursday, December 02 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-397 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

Advertisement

>The guessing winning numbers for today’s Karunya Plus KN 397 lottery 2.12.2021 are ending with:

8912 8921 8192 8129

8291 8219 9812 9821

9182 9128 9281 9218

1892 1829 1982 1928

1289 1298 2891 2819

2981 2918 2189 2198

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Karunya Plus KN-397 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Advertisement

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

>Read: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-526 Lottery for December 1

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

Advertisement

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

Advertisement

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Types of Kerala Weekly Lotteries:

Win Win

Sthree Sakthi

Akshaya

Karunya Plus

Nirmal

Karunya

The next lucky draw will be held on Friday for Nirmal NR-253 lottery tickets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.