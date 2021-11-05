Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-249 Lottery for November 5; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Nirmal NR-249. The lucky draw is taking place today, November 05 at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. After declaring initial winning numbers, the department has revised the list. In case you haven’t found your ticket number, it is advisable that you go through the list again.

>Check the revised list and LIVE updates below:

>IN PROGRESS: Lucky numbers for 7th prize

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NP 777953

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NR 740261

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

NN 131517 NO 518464

NP 737002 NR 691580

NS 298073 NT 237048

NU 365454 NV 792867

NW 328920 NX 585486

NY 776490 NZ 691620

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

NN 777953 NO 777953

NR 777953 NS 777953

NT 777953 NU 777953

NV 777953 NW 777953

NX 777953 NY 777953

NZ 777953

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0188 1231 1933

2294 2430 2532

3064 3174 4829

5410 6781 7881

8038 8920 9038

9135 9546 9997

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0070 0330 0360

0389 0699 0848

1160 1534 1634

2047 2289 2437

2563 2907 3158

3281 3692 3852

3928 3990 4285

5483 5652 6416

6597 7051 8001

8402 8469 8616

9337 9367 9430

9561 9767 9889

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0284 0478 0481

0511 0521 0555

0794 0814 0844

1340 1537 1568

1884 2376 2414

2454 2463 2521

2588 2766 2847

2888 2891 3054

3351 3423 3559

3580 3653 3844

3926 3970 4189

4244 4550 4857

5051 5202 5219

5348 5626 5830

5937 5983 6037

6059 6115 6217

6250 6329 6339

6469 6726 6754

6812 6869 6904

7152 7223 7377

7560 7716 7914

7940 8287 8491

8978 9041 9044

9232 9265 9279

9331 9333 9361

9386 9665 9699

9700

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

2970 7720 5055 9598

0809 5229 9026 0806

3968 9829 0838 8157

9827 9043 7343 2799

9584 4820 3965 9926

7351 3045 3723 1992

8376 9221 6506 6467

4597 1889 2109 8410

1966 4619 4356 6524

7917 2380 2432 7166

2929 4455 4171 8532

8130 8936 9556 2820

5679 1364 9652 4990

3568 6302 5456 9312

3768 6483 8633 0509

6727 3034 3752 8566

0912 4336 7717 3602

4106 8014 9382 7525

8748 1526 9846 5794

9841 3266 4751 3434

5564 9462 3442 8923

2456 8339 7276 2134

2195 0848 4343 9514

0658 6959 6427 9482

4910 7052 6243 2620

3599 0550 4950 7591

8382 1625 4928 9611

5511 2454 3606 1009

1688 6741 6593 8728

4611 4027

To be updated…

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR 249 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

