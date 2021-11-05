Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-249 Lottery for November 5; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-249 Today Results: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-249 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Nirmal NR-249 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: After declaring initial winning numbers, the department has revised the list. Check the revised list and LIVE updates below:

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: November 05, 2021, 15:58 IST

Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Nirmal NR-249. The lucky draw is taking place today, November 05 at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. After declaring initial winning numbers, the department has revised the list. In case you haven’t found your ticket number, it is advisable that you go through the list again.

>Check the revised list and LIVE updates below:

>IN PROGRESS: Lucky numbers for 7th prize

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NP 777953

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NR 740261

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

NN 131517        NO 518464

NP 737002        NR 691580

NS 298073        NT 237048

NU 365454        NV 792867

NW 328920       NX 585486

NY 776490        NZ 691620

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

NN 777953         NO 777953

NR 777953         NS 777953

NT 777953         NU 777953

NV 777953         NW 777953

NX 777953         NY 777953

NZ 777953

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0188       1231       1933

2294       2430        2532

3064       3174        4829

5410       6781        7881

8038       8920       9038

9135       9546       9997

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0070       0330       0360

0389       0699       0848

1160       1534       1634

2047       2289       2437

2563       2907       3158

3281       3692       3852

3928       3990       4285

5483       5652       6416

6597       7051       8001

8402       8469       8616

9337       9367       9430

9561       9767       9889

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0284       0478       0481

0511       0521       0555

0794       0814       0844

1340       1537       1568

1884       2376       2414

2454       2463       2521

2588       2766       2847

2888       2891       3054

3351       3423       3559

3580      3653       3844

3926      3970        4189

4244      4550        4857

5051       5202        5219

5348       5626       5830

5937       5983       6037

6059      6115        6217

6250       6329       6339

6469       6726       6754

6812       6869       6904

7152       7223        7377

7560        7716        7914

7940        8287         8491

8978         9041        9044

9232          9265        9279

9331         9333        9361

9386         9665        9699

9700

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

2970  7720  5055  9598

0809  5229  9026  0806

3968  9829  0838  8157

9827  9043  7343  2799

9584  4820  3965  9926

7351  3045  3723  1992

8376  9221  6506  6467

4597  1889  2109  8410

1966  4619  4356  6524

7917  2380  2432  7166

2929  4455  4171  8532

8130  8936  9556 2820

5679  1364  9652  4990

3568 6302  5456  9312

3768  6483  8633  0509

6727  3034  3752  8566

0912  4336  7717  3602

4106  8014  9382  7525

8748  1526  9846  5794

9841  3266  4751  3434

5564  9462  3442  8923

2456  8339  7276  2134

2195  0848  4343  9514

0658  6959  6427  9482

4910  7052 6243  2620

3599  0550  4950  7591

8382  1625  4928  9611

5511  2454  3606  1009

1688  6741  6593  8728

4611  4027

To be updated…

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of  Nirmal NR 249 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

first published: November 05, 2021, 13:52 IST