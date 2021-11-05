Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-249 Lottery for November 5; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Nirmal NR-249. The lucky draw is taking place today, November 05 at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. After declaring initial winning numbers, the department has revised the list. In case you haven’t found your ticket number, it is advisable that you go through the list again.
>Check the revised list and LIVE updates below:
>IN PROGRESS: Lucky numbers for 7th prize
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NP 777953
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NR 740261
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
NN 131517 NO 518464
NP 737002 NR 691580
NS 298073 NT 237048
NU 365454 NV 792867
NW 328920 NX 585486
NY 776490 NZ 691620
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:
NN 777953 NO 777953
NR 777953 NS 777953
NT 777953 NU 777953
NV 777953 NW 777953
NX 777953 NY 777953
NZ 777953
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0188 1231 1933
2294 2430 2532
3064 3174 4829
5410 6781 7881
8038 8920 9038
9135 9546 9997
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0070 0330 0360
0389 0699 0848
1160 1534 1634
2047 2289 2437
2563 2907 3158
3281 3692 3852
3928 3990 4285
5483 5652 6416
6597 7051 8001
8402 8469 8616
9337 9367 9430
9561 9767 9889
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0284 0478 0481
0511 0521 0555
0794 0814 0844
1340 1537 1568
1884 2376 2414
2454 2463 2521
2588 2766 2847
2888 2891 3054
3351 3423 3559
3580 3653 3844
3926 3970 4189
4244 4550 4857
5051 5202 5219
5348 5626 5830
5937 5983 6037
6059 6115 6217
6250 6329 6339
6469 6726 6754
6812 6869 6904
7152 7223 7377
7560 7716 7914
7940 8287 8491
8978 9041 9044
9232 9265 9279
9331 9333 9361
9386 9665 9699
9700
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
2970 7720 5055 9598
0809 5229 9026 0806
3968 9829 0838 8157
9827 9043 7343 2799
9584 4820 3965 9926
7351 3045 3723 1992
8376 9221 6506 6467
4597 1889 2109 8410
1966 4619 4356 6524
7917 2380 2432 7166
2929 4455 4171 8532
8130 8936 9556 2820
5679 1364 9652 4990
3568 6302 5456 9312
3768 6483 8633 0509
6727 3034 3752 8566
0912 4336 7717 3602
4106 8014 9382 7525
8748 1526 9846 5794
9841 3266 4751 3434
5564 9462 3442 8923
2456 8339 7276 2134
2195 0848 4343 9514
0658 6959 6427 9482
4910 7052 6243 2620
3599 0550 4950 7591
8382 1625 4928 9611
5511 2454 3606 1009
1688 6741 6593 8728
4611 4027
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Nirmal NR 249 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21
The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.
Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.
