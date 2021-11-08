Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Win Win W-641 Lottery for November 8; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Win Win W-641 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winner of the first prize will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second spot prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh. The individual whose ticket number comes out for the third prize will take home Rs 1 lakh.

>How to claim the prize money?

The winners of Win Win W-641 lucky draw are suggested to first confirm their ticket numbers with the Kerala lottery result published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If the ticket number gets published in the gazette, winners must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim their prize.

Ticket-holders are required to carry their winning tickets and an identification proof.

It should be noted that within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the winners should complete the verification process.

People, who have won an amount Rs 5,000 or less than that, can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in the state.

However, individuals who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 are required to surrender their tickets before the bank or the government lottery office along with their identification proof documents.

>POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

