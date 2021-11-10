Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-523 Lottery for November 10; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Akshaya AK- 523 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The lucky draw is held under the supervision of two independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. Apart from these prizes, one lucky winner will receive a consolation prize of Rs. 8,000 too.

Check LIVE Updates of the Akshaya Ak- 523 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

Advertisement

Here are the guessing numbers of Akshaya AK-523 lottery

8615 8651 8165 8156

8561 8516 6815 6851

6185 6158 6581 6518

1865 1856 1685 1658

1586 1568 5861 5816

5681 5618 5186 5168

The Kerala Lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries— Dhanasree, Win-Win, Pratheeksha, Akshaya, Karunya, Pournami, and Bhagyanidhi lotteries. Along with this, six bumper lotteries are also held.

As per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries, three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one in Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district.

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of the lucky draw should confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results, which gets published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If ticket holders spot their ticket numbers in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize.

Make sure that the verification process should be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the results.

People who have won an amount less than Rs. 5,000, can claim the prize from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Advertisement

However, those who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets either before the bank or the lottery office, along with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Advertisement

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.