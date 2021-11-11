Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-394 Lottery for November 11; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-394 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of two independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The Kerala lottery department will offer the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners with Rs 5000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of the lucky draw will fetch Rs 8,000.

Check LIVE Updates of the Karunya Plus KN-394 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-394 11.11.2021 Lottery is ending with:

6798 6789 6978 6987

6879 6897 7698 7689

7968 7986 7869 7896

9678 9687 9768 9786

9867 9876 8679 8697

8769 8796 8967 8976

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

The Thursday’s Karunya Plus KN-394 lucky draw winners must verify the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The lottery winners should visit the state department to claim their prize after validating the winning numbers.

It is mandatory for Karunya Plus KN-394 lucky draw to submit the winning lottery ticket, 30 days following the announcement of the result.

The lottery participants who won prizes worth less than Rs 5,000 can visit any lottery shop in the state to claim the amount.

The lottery participants who won prizes worth above Rs 5,000 should submit their winning lottery tickets as well as a valid ID proof before a bank or government lottery office.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

