Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-527 Lottery for December 11; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

>KERALA KARUNYA KR-527 LOTTERY RESULT 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-527 today on Saturday, December 11 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-527 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>Check out the guessing winning numbers for today’s Karunya KR 527 lottery 11.12.2021 are ending with:

6584 6548 6854 6845

6458 6485 5684 5648

5864 5846 5468 5486

8654 8645 8564 8546

8465 8456 4658 4685

4568 4586 4865 4856

>HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of December 10 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

>CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

>PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

>LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

>A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

>CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

https://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

>KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: CHRISTMAS XMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 on January 16.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

>December 13: Win Win W-646; First prize: Rs 75 lakh.

