Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-83 Lottery Result 2022 on Sunday, January 16; You Can Win Rs 12 Crore!

>Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-83 Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates: A state government enterprise under the finance department, Kerala State Lottery department will announce the much-awaited Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery BR 83 Lottery results on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 300. The Kerala bumper will be released online at the official portal of the state lotteries, keralalotteries.com. The Christmas bumper results will be released for the scheduled draw at 3.00 pm. Those who bought the tickets for Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery BR 83 can visit the official Kerala Lotteries portal to check if their luck has been favoured.

The Christmas Bumper prize structure:

>First prize: Rs 12 crore

>Second prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Third prize: Rs 10 lakh

>Fourth prize: Rs 5 lakh

>Fifth prize: Rs 1 lakh

>Sixth prize: Rs 5,000

>Seventh prize: Rs 3,000

>Eighth prize: Rs 2,000

>Ninth prize: Rs 1,000

>Consolation prize: Rs 5 lakh

Steps to check Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery BR 83 lucky draw results:

>Step 1: Visit the Kerala State Lottery official portal or simply follow the link at www.keralalotteries.com

>Step 2: You will be directed to a new web page. Click on the link flashing Kerala lottery result

>Step 3: On the next page, look for the Christmas bumper results link and click

>Step 4: A pdf file will open with the results details. The Kerala Christmas bumper ticket holders may check the results from the file uploaded here.

You can also check LIVE updates by clicking on the link below:

Here’s How to claim prize money

If after the winning numbers match with your ticket number, you are one of the lucky winners.

Submit your winning lottery ticket at the Kerala Government Gazette.

Report to the lottery department along with a valid identity proof to claim the prize.

The verification process needs to be completed not more than 30 days after the announcement of the result.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

>PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

>LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

>A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

>CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

https://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

Along with the seasonal bumper lotteries such as Kerala Christmas bumper lottery, the Kerala Lottery department also runs weekly lotteries including WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus. These lotteries sell first prizes starting from Rs 65 lakh going up to 1 crore. The last Xmas New Year Bumper was announced on January 17, 2021.

