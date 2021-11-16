Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-287 Lottery for November 16; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-287 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The third and fourth prize winner of today’s lucky draw will take home Rs 5, 000 and Rs1,000. A consolation prize of Rs8,000 is also given out to one lucky winner of the draw.

The draw will be held under the supervision of two independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of the Sthree Sakthi SS-287 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>The guessing winning numbers for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS 287 lottery, 16.11.2021 are ending with:

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-287 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

COMING UP NEXT

The next lucky draw will be held on Wednesday for Akshaya AK-524 lottery tickets, while the result of Pooja Bumper 2021 BR 82 will be declared on November 21, 2021.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

