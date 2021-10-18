Home » News » India » Kerala Win Win W- 638 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 18

The first prize winner of Win Win W- 638 will get Rs 75 lakh.

The first prize winner of Win Win W- 638 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
The first prize winner of Win Win W- 638 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 18, 2021, 17:00 IST

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win Win W- 638. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

City-wise winners list and PDF with full details

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WD 511717 (GURUVAYOOR)

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WC 689270 (VAIKKOM)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WA 399969 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

WB 708630 (ADOOR)

WC 313259 (IRINJALAKUDA)

WD 669178 (KAYAMKULAM)

WE 619934 (IDUKKI)

WF 668708 (KAYAMKULAM)

WG 563585 (KOLLAM)

WH 645109 (KANNUR)

WJ 416472 (KOLLAM)

WK 337000 (KAYAMKULAM)

WL 474075 (IDUKKI)

WM 327713 (NEYYATTINKARA)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0494        1460        2311        2417

2905        3785       3896         4324

4626        5241        5367        5555

5892         7700        8123        8418

8798       8999

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

1684       1916       2305       3751

4414       5814      5834       6133

6298       6738

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0149       2879       2922       2951

3626       3965      5141       7603

7997       8125       8308       8846

9253       9878

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0091        0144        0190        0320

0673        0689        0747        0867

1355        1413        1599        1727

1748        1881        1893        1926

2090        2184        2234        2274

2604        2924        2971        3117

3150        3183        3215        3255

3322        3414       3547         3591

3660        3780       3929         4513

4559        4609        4678         4719

4837        4918        5138        5176

5272       5403        5463         5849

5880       5906        5955         6206

6251        6292       6417        6598

6675       6778       6830         7024

7085       7497        7960        7976

8042       8109       8344         8434

8542       8644        8723        8737

9128       9240       9315         9429

9552       9615       9670         9705

9709       9795

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0007       0028       0192       0315

0367       0463      0477       0552

0607       0611       0833       0930

1060       1062       1069       1119

1202       1297      1308       1494

1593       1611       1650       1710

1754       1767       1910       2098

2196       2204      2261       2313

2334       2364      2404       2405

2553       2589       2646       2647

2885       2960      2991       3109

3224       3401       3412       3416

3429       3459      3475       3542

3599       3657      3663      3671

3682       3744       3868       3915

3972       4305       4319       4351

4420       4435      4456       4576

4675       4927       4961       5314

5451       5527       5534       5875

6065      6154       6183       6217

6218      6244       6347       6433

6634       6683       6822       6869

6990       7041      7073        7141

7203       7236       7273       7535

7593       7599       7811       7822

8016      8122      8127         8157

8208       8300       8541        8628

8675       8693       8757       8819

8891       8907       8918       8975

8995       9144       9259       9456

9576       9620       9871      9880

9917       9928

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

WA 511717       WB 511717

WC 511717       WE 511717

WF 511717       WG 511717

WH 511717       WJ 511717

WK 511717       WL 511717

WM 511717

>CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 19: Sthree Sakthi SS-283; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 20: Akshaya AK-520; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

first published: October 18, 2021, 12:39 IST