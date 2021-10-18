Kerala Win Win W- 638 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 18

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win Win W- 638. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WD 511717 (GURUVAYOOR)
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WC 689270 (VAIKKOM)
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0494 1460 2311 2417
2905 3785 3896 4324
4626 5241 5367 5555
5892 7700 8123 8418
8798 8999
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
1684 1916 2305 3751
4414 5814 5834 6133
6298 6738
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0149 2879 2922 2951
3626 3965 5141 7603
7997 8125 8308 8846
9253 9878
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
0007 0028 0192 0315
0367 0463 0477 0552
0607 0611 0833 0930
1060 1062 1069 1119
1202 1297 1308 1494
1593 1611 1650 1710
1754 1767 1910 2098
2196 2204 2261 2313
2334 2364 2404 2405
2553 2589 2646 2647
2885 2960 2991 3109
3224 3401 3412 3416
3429 3459 3475 3542
3599 3657 3663 3671
3682 3744 3868 3915
3972 4305 4319 4351
4420 4435 4456 4576
4675 4927 4961 5314
5451 5527 5534 5875
6065 6154 6183 6217
6218 6244 6347 6433
6634 6683 6822 6869
6990 7041 7073 7141
7203 7236 7273 7535
7593 7599 7811 7822
8016 8122 8127 8157
8208 8300 8541 8628
8675 8693 8757 8819
8891 8907 8918 8975
8995 9144 9259 9456
9576 9620 9871 9880
9917 9928
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:
WA 511717 WB 511717
WC 511717 WE 511717
WF 511717 WG 511717
WH 511717 WJ 511717
WK 511717 WL 511717
WM 511717
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21
The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.
Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.
- October 19: Sthree Sakthi SS-283; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
- October 20: Akshaya AK-520; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
- October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
- October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh
