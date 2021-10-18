Kerala Win Win W- 638 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 18

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win Win W- 638. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

>COMING UP NEXT: City-wise winners list and PDF with full details

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WD 511717 (GURUVAYOOR)

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WC 689270 (VAIKKOM)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WA 399969 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

WB 708630 (ADOOR)

WC 313259 (IRINJALAKUDA)

WD 669178 (KAYAMKULAM)

WE 619934 (IDUKKI)

WF 668708 (KAYAMKULAM)

WG 563585 (KOLLAM)

WH 645109 (KANNUR)

WJ 416472 (KOLLAM)

WK 337000 (KAYAMKULAM)

WL 474075 (IDUKKI)

WM 327713 (NEYYATTINKARA)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0494 1460 2311 2417

2905 3785 3896 4324

4626 5241 5367 5555

5892 7700 8123 8418

8798 8999

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

1684 1916 2305 3751

4414 5814 5834 6133

6298 6738

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0149 2879 2922 2951

3626 3965 5141 7603

7997 8125 8308 8846

9253 9878

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0091 0144 0190 0320

0673 0689 0747 0867

1355 1413 1599 1727

1748 1881 1893 1926

2090 2184 2234 2274

2604 2924 2971 3117

3150 3183 3215 3255

3322 3414 3547 3591

3660 3780 3929 4513

4559 4609 4678 4719

4837 4918 5138 5176

5272 5403 5463 5849

5880 5906 5955 6206

6251 6292 6417 6598

6675 6778 6830 7024

7085 7497 7960 7976

8042 8109 8344 8434

8542 8644 8723 8737

9128 9240 9315 9429

9552 9615 9670 9705

9709 9795

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0007 0028 0192 0315

0367 0463 0477 0552

0607 0611 0833 0930

1060 1062 1069 1119

1202 1297 1308 1494

1593 1611 1650 1710

1754 1767 1910 2098

2196 2204 2261 2313

2334 2364 2404 2405

2553 2589 2646 2647

2885 2960 2991 3109

3224 3401 3412 3416

3429 3459 3475 3542

3599 3657 3663 3671

3682 3744 3868 3915

3972 4305 4319 4351

4420 4435 4456 4576

4675 4927 4961 5314

5451 5527 5534 5875

6065 6154 6183 6217

6218 6244 6347 6433

6634 6683 6822 6869

6990 7041 7073 7141

7203 7236 7273 7535

7593 7599 7811 7822

8016 8122 8127 8157

8208 8300 8541 8628

8675 8693 8757 8819

8891 8907 8918 8975

8995 9144 9259 9456

9576 9620 9871 9880

9917 9928

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

WA 511717 WB 511717

WC 511717 WE 511717

WF 511717 WG 511717

WH 511717 WJ 511717

WK 511717 WL 511717

WM 511717

>CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 19: Sthree Sakthi SS-283; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 20: Akshaya AK-520; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.