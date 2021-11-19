Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-251 Lottery for November 19; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Nirmal NR-251 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of two independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-251 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>Here’s the detailed prize list of Kerala Nirmal NR 251 lottery

>First prize: Rs 70 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 10 lakh

>Third prize: Rs 1 lakh

>Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

>Fifth prize: Rs 1,000

>Sixth prize: Rs 500

>Seventh prize: Rs 100

>Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

>The department also provides guessing ticket numbers that can win today’s lottery. Check the predicted winning numbers for today’s Nirmal NR 251 lottery dated 19.11.2021:

6823 6832 6283 6238

6382 6328 8623 8632

8263 8236 8362 8326

2683 2638 2863 2836

2368 2386 3682 3628

3862 3826 3268 3286

The next lucky draw will be held on Saturday for Karunya KR 524 lottery tickets.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-251 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

