Home » News » India » Kerala Akshaya AK-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 20

Kerala Akshaya AK-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 20

The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-520 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)
The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-520 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Akshaya AK-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

Advertisement
News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 20, 2021, 17:03 IST

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-520 for Wednesday, October 20. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AW 228007 (PALAKKAD)>

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 257521 (ERNAKULAM)

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

AN 293586 (THIRUR)

AO 617268 (KOLLAM)

AP 233081 (KOLLAM)

AR 217405 (THRISSUR)

AS 531859 (ATTINGAL)

AT 843835 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

AU 553864 (MALAPPURAM)

AV 230624 (WAYANADU)

AW 706475 (VADAKARA)

AX 408612 (PALAKKAD)

AY 235621 (KOLLAM)

AZ 754417 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0434       1043       1703       2353

2903       3220      3919        4029

4836       5996       6433       6828

7399       8430       9250       9325

9331       9395

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

1612        2108        3022

3159        3859        4935

6268

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0447       1996       2003       2819

2840       2995      3003       3130

3259       3624       3901       5232

5374       5500       5654       5864

5938       6130      6793       6982

7065       7915       8330      8333

8522       9989

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0177       0329       0366       0590

Advertisement

0798       0832      0990       1029

1039       1042       1146       1158

1200       1369       1580       1837

1991       2053       2086       2152

2173      2381       2406        2547

2709      2727       2938       3016

3162      3187      3455        3808

Advertisement

3872      3880      4151        4172

4283     4389     5037         5139

5206      5274      5563       5648

5848      6107      6393       6427

6512      6818      6849       6884

7201      7286     7475       7484

7666      8108       8201      8311

8709      8783      8848       9173

Advertisement

9213      9259      9301       9548

9556      9576       9898       9994

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0139       0145       0195       0215

0283       0303      0383        0469

0508       0514      0827        0859

0909       0918      1064        1181

Advertisement

1518       1699       1811       1820

1885        1891      1915       2057

2060        2085       2258       2335

2352       2392       2400       2548

2647       2777       2801       2838

2846        2931     3001        3120

3356       3357     3419         3547

Advertisement

3614       3710      3722        3890

3973      4053       4091         4141

4161       4355       4425        4633

4686      4889       4910        5056

5061      5116       5210       5459

5563       5603      5826      5906

5953      6110      6139      6238

Advertisement

6254      6406      6571      6580

6753      6815       6922      7028

7058       7071      7097       7256

7347      7386      7445        7449

7532     7577      7607         7629

7679     7704      7723         7760

7874      8039      8070        8127

Advertisement

8188      8209      8299       8318

8484      8493       8546     8580

8628     8784     8887       8930

8958     8984      9040       9102

9153     9160     9335      9434

9520      9700      9871     9985

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

AN 228007            AO 228007

Advertisement

AP 228007            AR 228007

AS 228007            AT 228007

AU 228007           AV 228007

AX 228007           AY 228007

AZ 228007

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS  

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Advertisement

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

Advertisement

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: October 20, 2021, 14:02 IST