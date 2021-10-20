Kerala Akshaya AK-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 20

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-520 for Wednesday, October 20. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AW 228007 (PALAKKAD)>
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 257521 (ERNAKULAM)
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
AN 293586 (THIRUR)
AO 617268 (KOLLAM)
AP 233081 (KOLLAM)
AR 217405 (THRISSUR)
AS 531859 (ATTINGAL)
AT 843835 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
AU 553864 (MALAPPURAM)
AV 230624 (WAYANADU)
AW 706475 (VADAKARA)
AX 408612 (PALAKKAD)
AY 235621 (KOLLAM)
AZ 754417 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0434 1043 1703 2353
2903 3220 3919 4029
4836 5996 6433 6828
7399 8430 9250 9325
9331 9395
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
1612 2108 3022
3159 3859 4935
6268
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0447 1996 2003 2819
2840 2995 3003 3130
3259 3624 3901 5232
5374 5500 5654 5864
5938 6130 6793 6982
7065 7915 8330 8333
8522 9989
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0177 0329 0366 0590
0798 0832 0990 1029
1039 1042 1146 1158
1200 1369 1580 1837
1991 2053 2086 2152
2173 2381 2406 2547
2709 2727 2938 3016
3162 3187 3455 3808
3872 3880 4151 4172
4283 4389 5037 5139
5206 5274 5563 5648
5848 6107 6393 6427
6512 6818 6849 6884
7201 7286 7475 7484
7666 8108 8201 8311
8709 8783 8848 9173
9213 9259 9301 9548
9556 9576 9898 9994
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
0139 0145 0195 0215
0283 0303 0383 0469
0508 0514 0827 0859
0909 0918 1064 1181
1518 1699 1811 1820
1885 1891 1915 2057
2060 2085 2258 2335
2352 2392 2400 2548
2647 2777 2801 2838
2846 2931 3001 3120
3356 3357 3419 3547
3614 3710 3722 3890
3973 4053 4091 4141
4161 4355 4425 4633
4686 4889 4910 5056
5061 5116 5210 5459
5563 5603 5826 5906
5953 6110 6139 6238
6254 6406 6571 6580
6753 6815 6922 7028
7058 7071 7097 7256
7347 7386 7445 7449
7532 7577 7607 7629
7679 7704 7723 7760
7874 8039 8070 8127
8188 8209 8299 8318
8484 8493 8546 8580
8628 8784 8887 8930
8958 8984 9040 9102
9153 9160 9335 9434
9520 9700 9871 9985
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:
AN 228007 AO 228007
AP 228007 AR 228007
AS 228007 AT 228007
AU 228007 AV 228007
AX 228007 AY 228007
AZ 228007
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21
The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.
Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.
