Kerala Karunya Plus KN-391 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 21

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-391 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-391 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check city-wise final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below:

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 21, 2021, 16:51 IST

Kerala state lottery department has declared the results for Thursday, October 21, Karunya Plus KN-391. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 80 lakh is PU 322246, and the lucky number for the second prize of Rs 10 lakh is PO 297625. Check city-wise final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below:

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PU 322246 (GURUVAYOOR)>

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS:  PO 297625 (CHITTUR)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

PN 304335 (ERNAKULAM)

PO 588209 (KOLLAM)

PP 704062 (ATTINGAL)

PR 569967 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

PS 259971 (KOLLAM)

PT 309689 (THAMARASSERY)

PU 123807 (KAYAMKULAM)

PV 846708 (CHERTHALA)

PW 734915 (IRINJALAKUDA)

PX 276870 (ADIMALY)

PY 695625 (VADAKARA)

PZ 298024 (CHITTUR)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0786       0836       1668       1756

2077       2104      5175       5847

6322       6328       6470       6694

7849       7990       8934       8953

9673       9760

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0038         0668        1587        1992

2037          2413        2537       2551

2666          2670        2756       3406

3442         3914        4483        4608

4611         4934       5334         5645

5697         6437       6634        6820

6933         7181        7369        7473

8350         9280       9511        9579

9913        9963

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0017         0034         0107        0195

0798         0799         0847        0900

1088        1183         1357        1679

1686        1722         1921         2035

2138        2203         2254         2464

2544        2561         2610         2626

2648        2649         2682        2927

2991        3059         3071       3108

3297       3524         3534        3566

3611       3928        4015         4094

4393        4410      4515         4628

5005       5187      5263          5482

5920       6048      6069          6237

6330      6487        6532         6534

6558      6576       6889          6993

7012      7203       7228          7327

7373      7424       7453          7486

7751      7805       7875         8012

8568       8971      9235         9478

9499       9811      9895          9995

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0045       0046       0071       0160

0200       0225       0343        0354

0368       0395       0435        0512

0537       0749       0751        0793

0956      1049        1053       1185

1328       1451        1618        2110

2193        2288       2379        2488

2584       2633         2712       2928

2940       2996       3012        3098

3146      3152        3193        3240

3298       3303       3306        3326

3417       3426      3492        3545

3678       3741      3764        3827

3839       3866       3956        3984

3993        4115      4146         4253

4325       4336      4370         4560

4571       4647      4761          4791

4822      5112      5130           5152

5293       5373      5541         5554

5594     5737       5827         5886

5895      6021      6153         6260

6329      6376      6490        6492

6605     6684       6703        6893

6895      7071      7224        7323

7379      7395      7583       7635

7790      7950       7998       8169

8349      8473      8481       8502

8507      8518      8524       8526

8546      8774      8899       8994

9037      9200      9371       9385

9429     9447       9543       9718

9900       9980

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

PN 322246          PO 322246

PP 322246          PR 322246

PS 322246          PT 322246

PV 322246          PW 322246

PX 322246          PY 322246

PZ 322246

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS  

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

first published: October 21, 2021, 12:58 IST