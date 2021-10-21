Kerala Karunya Plus KN-391 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 21

Kerala state lottery department has declared the results for Thursday, October 21, Karunya Plus KN-391. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 80 lakh is PU 322246, and the lucky number for the second prize of Rs 10 lakh is PO 297625. Check city-wise final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below:

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PU 322246 (GURUVAYOOR)>

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PO 297625 (CHITTUR)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

PN 304335 (ERNAKULAM)

PO 588209 (KOLLAM)

PP 704062 (ATTINGAL)

PR 569967 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

PS 259971 (KOLLAM)

PT 309689 (THAMARASSERY)

PU 123807 (KAYAMKULAM)

PV 846708 (CHERTHALA)

PW 734915 (IRINJALAKUDA)

PX 276870 (ADIMALY)

PY 695625 (VADAKARA)

PZ 298024 (CHITTUR)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0786 0836 1668 1756

2077 2104 5175 5847

6322 6328 6470 6694

7849 7990 8934 8953

9673 9760

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0038 0668 1587 1992

2037 2413 2537 2551

2666 2670 2756 3406

3442 3914 4483 4608

4611 4934 5334 5645

5697 6437 6634 6820

6933 7181 7369 7473

8350 9280 9511 9579

9913 9963

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0017 0034 0107 0195

0798 0799 0847 0900

1088 1183 1357 1679

1686 1722 1921 2035

2138 2203 2254 2464

2544 2561 2610 2626

2648 2649 2682 2927

2991 3059 3071 3108

3297 3524 3534 3566

3611 3928 4015 4094

4393 4410 4515 4628

5005 5187 5263 5482

5920 6048 6069 6237

6330 6487 6532 6534

6558 6576 6889 6993

7012 7203 7228 7327

7373 7424 7453 7486

7751 7805 7875 8012

8568 8971 9235 9478

9499 9811 9895 9995

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0045 0046 0071 0160

0200 0225 0343 0354

0368 0395 0435 0512

0537 0749 0751 0793

0956 1049 1053 1185

1328 1451 1618 2110

2193 2288 2379 2488

2584 2633 2712 2928

2940 2996 3012 3098

3146 3152 3193 3240

3298 3303 3306 3326

3417 3426 3492 3545

3678 3741 3764 3827

3839 3866 3956 3984

3993 4115 4146 4253

4325 4336 4370 4560

4571 4647 4761 4791

4822 5112 5130 5152

5293 5373 5541 5554

5594 5737 5827 5886

5895 6021 6153 6260

6329 6376 6490 6492

6605 6684 6703 6893

6895 7071 7224 7323

7379 7395 7583 7635

7790 7950 7998 8169

8349 8473 8481 8502

8507 8518 8524 8526

8546 8774 8899 8994

9037 9200 9371 9385

9429 9447 9543 9718

9900 9980

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

PN 322246 PO 322246

PP 322246 PR 322246

PS 322246 PT 322246

PV 322246 PW 322246

PX 322246 PY 322246

PZ 322246

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.