Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Pooja Bumper BR-82 Results for Sunday, November 21 at 2 PM; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 5 Crore

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Pooja Bumper BR-82 lottery on Sunday, November 21 at 2 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 5 crore, while 5 winners with lucky ticket with each for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5 lakh. There will be two prizes in each 5 series. Check LIVE Updates of Pooja Bumper BR-82 lottery here from 2 pm on Sunday, November 21.

>Read: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-524 Lottery for November 20; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Advertisement

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-82 lottery Guessing Numbers for Sunday:

1890 1809 1980 1908

1089 1098 8190 8109

8910 8901 8019 8091

9180 9108 9810 9801

9018 9081 0189 0198

0819 0891 0918 0981

>Here is the complete list of prizes for Pooja Bumper lottery:

>1st Prize: Rs. 5 crore will be given to one lucky winner

>2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh will be handed over to 5 winners.

>3rd Prize: 10 individuals who bag the third spot in the winning list will receive Rs. 5 Lakh.

>4th Prize: The winners of fourth spot in Pooja Bumper Lottery will be given Rs. 1 lakh. A total of 45 people will be given out prizes.

>5th Prize: Around 13,500 ticket holders will receive Rs.5,000 for bagging the fifth spot.

>6th Prize: For the sixth position also, 13,500 individuals will be awarded prizes. Rs. 2,000 is given to each.

>7th Prize: The seventh prize of Rs. 1,000 will be handed over 4500 winners, each.

>8th Prize: For securing the eighth spot, 4,500 people will be given Rs.500 each.

Advertisement

>Consolation Prize of 1 lakh will be given out to 4 lucky individuals.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Pooja Bumper 2021 BR-82 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Advertisement

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.