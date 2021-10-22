Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 22

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-247. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below:
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NX 543296 (MALAPPURAM)
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NU 104770 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
NN 853522 (ADOOR)
NO 693996 (CHITTUR)
NP 730170 (CHITTUR)
NR 584033 (KOLLAM)
NS 164539 (THRISSUR)
NT 145628 (KOLLAM)
NU 317225 (PUNALUR)
NV 762271 (ATTINGAL)
NW 813792 (KASARAGOD)
NX 162331 (THRISSUR)
NY 423956 (ALAPPUZHA)
NZ 347409 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0695 0758 1567 1569
2887 4232 5250 5480
6522 6695 6957 7243
7791 8078 8557 8922
9762 9884
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0428 0520 0608
1312 2063 2677
3147 3482 3521
3729 3844 3883
3889 4479 4744
5194 5488 5857
5904 6443 6779
6872 7173 7441
7550 7577 7833
7865 7934 8956
9256 9269 9446
9469 9736 9772
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0005 0010 0227 0260
0267 0299 0362 0668
0821 0825 1011 1065
1169 1240 1514 1545
1820 1956 2005 2039
2078 2190 2307 2416
2552 3020 3080 3181
3303 3453 3480 3565
4121 4218 4314 4474
4516 4559 4637 4649
4825 5168 5179 5187
5406 5556 5566 5819
6008 6492 6559 6599
6668 6679 6776 6874
6919 6964 6981 7365
7402 7623 7655 7872
8224 8363 8422 8539
8541 8773 8875 9102
9274 9510 9677 9706
9808 9858 9860
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:
NN 543296 NO 543296
NP 543296 NR 543296
NS 543296 NT 543296
NU 543296 NV 543296
NW 543296 NY 543296
NZ 543296
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21
The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.
Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.
COMING UP NEXT
- October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
- October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
- October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
