Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 22

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-247. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below:

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NX 543296 (MALAPPURAM)

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NU 104770 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

NN 853522 (ADOOR)

Advertisement

NO 693996 (CHITTUR)

NP 730170 (CHITTUR)

NR 584033 (KOLLAM)

NS 164539 (THRISSUR)

NT 145628 (KOLLAM)

NU 317225 (PUNALUR)

NV 762271 (ATTINGAL)

NW 813792 (KASARAGOD)

NX 162331 (THRISSUR)

NY 423956 (ALAPPUZHA)

NZ 347409 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0695 0758 1567 1569

2887 4232 5250 5480

6522 6695 6957 7243

7791 8078 8557 8922

9762 9884

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0428 0520 0608

1312 2063 2677

3147 3482 3521

3729 3844 3883

3889 4479 4744

5194 5488 5857

5904 6443 6779

6872 7173 7441

7550 7577 7833

7865 7934 8956

9256 9269 9446

9469 9736 9772

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0005 0010 0227 0260

0267 0299 0362 0668

0821 0825 1011 1065

Advertisement

1169 1240 1514 1545

1820 1956 2005 2039

2078 2190 2307 2416

2552 3020 3080 3181

3303 3453 3480 3565

4121 4218 4314 4474

4516 4559 4637 4649

Advertisement

4825 5168 5179 5187

5406 5556 5566 5819

6008 6492 6559 6599

6668 6679 6776 6874

6919 6964 6981 7365

7402 7623 7655 7872

8224 8363 8422 8539

Advertisement

8541 8773 8875 9102

9274 9510 9677 9706

9808 9858 9860

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0021 0190 0194 0307

0602 0696 0724 0834

Advertisement

0895 0921 0922 0956

0967 1012 1326 1500

1568 1622 1816 1887

Advertisement

1896 1916 1938 2133

2288 2323 2338 2353

Advertisement

2555 2576 2599 2604

2643 2723 2860 2862

2902 3136 3258 3361

3393 3533 3706 3773

3798 3843 3945 3954

3976 4147 4242 4440

4500 4552 4623 4746

4810 4956 5050 5151

5252 5381 5485 5516

5762 5787 5822 5843

5926 6021 6073 6115

6134 6156 6193 6217

6268 6374 6405 6434

6564 6582 6589 6603

6785 6980 7188 7249

7284 7387 7495 7615

7711 7783 7784 7800

7815 7976 8037 8243

8249 8318 8342 8346

8423 8559 8590 8762

8909 9062 9181 9496

9498 9523 9530 9671

9692 9788 9861 9877

9882 9972

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 543296 NO 543296 NP 543296 NR 543296 NS 543296 NT 543296 NU 543296 NV 543296 NW 543296 NY 543296 NZ 543296 >CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.