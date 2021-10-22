Home » News » India » Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 22

Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 22

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-247 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: : Check city-wise final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below:

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 22, 2021, 17:04 IST

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-247. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below:

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NX 543296 (MALAPPURAM)

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NU 104770 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

NN 853522 (ADOOR)

NO 693996 (CHITTUR)

NP 730170 (CHITTUR)

NR 584033 (KOLLAM)

NS 164539 (THRISSUR)

NT 145628 (KOLLAM)

NU 317225 (PUNALUR)

NV 762271 (ATTINGAL)

NW 813792 (KASARAGOD)

NX 162331 (THRISSUR)

NY 423956 (ALAPPUZHA)

NZ 347409 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0695       0758       1567       1569

2887       4232       5250       5480

6522       6695       6957       7243

7791       8078       8557       8922

9762       9884

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0428        0520         0608

1312        2063         2677

3147        3482         3521

3729        3844         3883

3889        4479        4744

5194       5488          5857

5904       6443         6779

6872       7173         7441

7550       7577         7833

7865       7934         8956

9256       9269         9446

9469       9736         9772

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0005        0010       0227       0260

0267       0299       0362        0668

0821       0825       1011       1065

1169       1240       1514       1545

1820        1956      2005       2039

2078       2190       2307       2416

2552       3020       3080       3181

3303       3453      3480       3565

4121       4218     4314         4474

4516       4559      4637       4649

4825      5168      5179        5187

5406      5556      5566       5819

6008      6492      6559        6599

6668      6679     6776         6874

6919      6964       6981       7365

7402      7623      7655        7872

8224       8363      8422        8539

8541       8773      8875        9102

9274       9510      9677        9706

9808      9858      9860

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0021        0190          0194        0307

0602        0696          0724        0834

0895        0921         0922         0956

0967        1012         1326         1500

1568        1622         1816         1887

1896        1916         1938         2133

2288        2323         2338         2353

2555        2576         2599         2604

2643        2723         2860         2862

2902        3136         3258         3361

3393        3533         3706         3773

3798        3843         3945         3954

3976        4147         4242         4440

4500        4552         4623          4746

4810        4956        5050          5151

5252        5381         5485         5516

5762        5787         5822         5843

5926       6021          6073         6115

6134       6156          6193         6217

6268       6374         6405          6434

6564       6582         6589         6603

6785       6980         7188         7249

7284       7387         7495        7615

7711       7783         7784         7800

7815       7976         8037         8243

8249       8318         8342         8346

8423        8559        8590         8762

8909        9062        9181         9496

9498       9523         9530         9671

9692       9788         9861          9877

9882       9972

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

NN 543296           NO 543296

NP 543296            NR 543296

NS 543296            NT 543296

NU 543296           NV 543296

NW 543296          NY 543296

NZ 543296

>CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS 

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

first published: October 22, 2021, 12:21 IST