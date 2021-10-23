Home » News » India » Kerala Karunya KR-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 23

Kerala Karunya KR-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 23

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-520 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Karunya KR-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 23, 2021, 17:03 IST

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-520. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: KH 300004 (ALAPPUZHA)>

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KF 832573 (KOLLAM)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

KA 234832 (KOZHIKKODE)

 KB 296780 (KAYAMKULAM)

 KC 614217 (THRISSUR)

 KD 233499 (KOZHIKKODE)

 KE 529827 (KAYAMKULAM)

 KF 105815 (KOLLAM)

 KG 875703 (ATTINGAL)

 KH 628848 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

KJ 599019 (KOLLAM)

 KK 862689 (VAIKKOM)

 KL 800880 (KOTTAYAM)

 KM 677657 (MANANTHAVADY)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0343       1093       1095       2038

2752       3782       4819       5168

5685       6003       6081       6555

7394       7509       7591        7736

8232       9533

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

1596       2246       3024       4052

4664       5511       5903       6702

8826       9450

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0315       2628       3011       3802

5465       5973      6976        7450

8132       8306       8409       9593

9741       9815

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0113       0200       0273       0327

0379       0436      0471        0596

0606       0631       0667       0741

0798       1233       1364       1696

1893       1938       2445        2452

2468       2595       2846        2908

3040        3172       3258        3267

3465        3632       3634        3777

3792       3945      4012          4033

4129        4156       4368         4372

4459         4667       4791        4840

4866       4873       5069         5168

5193       5333       5346         5394

6072       6594       6647         6728

6737       7300        7352       7493

7500      7569       7653         7710

7947       8014       8045         8072

8129       8136       8266         8356

8381       8500      8680           8691

9240       9328      9661          9878

9888

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0032      0191       0267        0299

0382      0511        0640       0693

0747      0810        0830       0962

1019      1143        1172       1314

1681      1702        2137       2220

2348      2383        2435       2506

2518      2666        2780       2791

2870      2965        3016       3110

3209      3268        3426       3515

3564      3580        3628       3758

3803      3835       3870        3913

4001       4013       4147       4185

4225      4324        4335       4471

4516      4520        4541       4630  ‘

4742      4860        4878       4933

4985      4997        5257       5496

5575      5610       5630        5691

5711       5757       5817       5859

6049       6115      6284        6322

6328      6342      6371        6458

6471       6563       6622       6661

6668      6765       6888       6892

6929      6940        7019       7114

7149      7150        7211       7407

7496       7512       7661       7761

7782      7786      7883        7978

8076       8337      8513       8703

8739      8752       8865       9035

9287      9353       9488       9526

9576      9713       9761       9772

9782       9901       9979       9989

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

KA 300004         KB 300004

KC 300004         KD 300004

KE 300004         KF 300004

KG 300004         KJ 300004

KK 300004         KL 300004

KM 300004

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS  

Once the winning numbers are out for Kerala Saturday’s lottery for October 23, the lucky draw winners are required to verify from the Kerala Gazette office. It must be noted that the prize money of Karunya KR 520 can be claimed within 30 days.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

