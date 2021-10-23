Kerala Karunya KR-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 23

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-520. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: KH 300004 (ALAPPUZHA)>
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KF 832573 (KOLLAM)
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
0343 1093 1095 2038
2752 3782 4819 5168
5685 6003 6081 6555
7394 7509 7591 7736
8232 9533
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
1596 2246 3024 4052
4664 5511 5903 6702
8826 9450
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0315 2628 3011 3802
5465 5973 6976 7450
8132 8306 8409 9593
9741 9815
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0113 0200 0273 0327
0379 0436 0471 0596
0606 0631 0667 0741
0798 1233 1364 1696
1893 1938 2445 2452
2468 2595 2846 2908
3040 3172 3258 3267
3465 3632 3634 3777
3792 3945 4012 4033
4129 4156 4368 4372
4459 4667 4791 4840
4866 4873 5069 5168
5193 5333 5346 5394
6072 6594 6647 6728
6737 7300 7352 7493
7500 7569 7653 7710
7947 8014 8045 8072
8129 8136 8266 8356
8381 8500 8680 8691
9240 9328 9661 9878
9888
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:
KA 300004 KB 300004
KC 300004 KD 300004
KE 300004 KF 300004
KG 300004 KJ 300004
KK 300004 KL 300004
KM 300004
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21
The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.
Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.
COMING UP NEXT
- October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
- October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
