Kerala Karunya KR-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 23

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-520. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: KH 300004 (ALAPPUZHA)>

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KF 832573 (KOLLAM)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

Advertisement

KA 234832 (KOZHIKKODE) KB 296780 (KAYAMKULAM) KC 614217 (THRISSUR) KD 233499 (KOZHIKKODE) KE 529827 (KAYAMKULAM) KF 105815 (KOLLAM) KG 875703 (ATTINGAL) Advertisement KH 628848 (PATHANAMTHITTA) KJ 599019 (KOLLAM) KK 862689 (VAIKKOM) KL 800880 (KOTTAYAM) Advertisement KM 677657 (MANANTHAVADY) >WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: Advertisement

0343 1093 1095 2038

2752 3782 4819 5168

Advertisement

5685 6003 6081 6555

7394 7509 7591 7736

8232 9533

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

Advertisement

1596 2246 3024 4052

4664 5511 5903 6702

8826 9450

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0315 2628 3011 3802

5465 5973 6976 7450

8132 8306 8409 9593

9741 9815

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0113 0200 0273 0327

0379 0436 0471 0596

0606 0631 0667 0741

0798 1233 1364 1696

1893 1938 2445 2452

2468 2595 2846 2908

3040 3172 3258 3267

3465 3632 3634 3777

3792 3945 4012 4033

4129 4156 4368 4372

4459 4667 4791 4840

4866 4873 5069 5168

5193 5333 5346 5394

6072 6594 6647 6728

6737 7300 7352 7493

7500 7569 7653 7710

7947 8014 8045 8072

8129 8136 8266 8356

8381 8500 8680 8691

9240 9328 9661 9878

9888

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0032 0191 0267 0299 0382 0511 0640 0693 0747 0810 0830 0962 1019 1143 1172 1314 1681 1702 2137 2220 2348 2383 2435 2506 2518 2666 2780 2791 2870 2965 3016 3110 3209 3268 3426 3515 3564 3580 3628 3758 3803 3835 3870 3913 4001 4013 4147 4185 4225 4324 4335 4471 4516 4520 4541 4630 ‘ 4742 4860 4878 4933 4985 4997 5257 5496 5575 5610 5630 5691 5711 5757 5817 5859 6049 6115 6284 6322 6328 6342 6371 6458 6471 6563 6622 6661 6668 6765 6888 6892 6929 6940 7019 7114 7149 7150 7211 7407 7496 7512 7661 7761 7782 7786 7883 7978 8076 8337 8513 8703 8739 8752 8865 9035 9287 9353 9488 9526 9576 9713 9761 9772 9782 9901 9979 9989 >WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 300004 KB 300004 KC 300004 KD 300004 KE 300004 KF 300004 KG 300004 KJ 300004 KK 300004 KL 300004 KM 300004 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS Once the winning numbers are out for Kerala Saturday’s lottery for October 23, the lucky draw winners are required to verify from the Kerala Gazette office. It must be noted that the prize money of Karunya KR 520 can be claimed within 30 days.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.