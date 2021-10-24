Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-283 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 19

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-283 520 lucky draw for October 19, today on October 24 from 3 pm onwards. The draw on Tuesday, October 19 was postponed due to heavy rain in the state. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh.

If you have purchased ticket for October 19 Sthree Sakthi SS-283 Kerala Lottery, you can verify your results today. Check the LIVE updates here from 3 pm.

All the winners claiming prize above upto Rs 1 lakh can claim the winning amount from District Lottery Offices in the state, whereas those winners who receive an amount above Rs 1 lakh have to contact the Director of State Lotteries.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.