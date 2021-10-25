Kerala Win Win W-639 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 25

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win Win W-639. The lucky draw took place today at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list below:
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WP 37202>
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WU 614080
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
WN 636317 WO 348078
WP 125818 WR 260959
WS 877535 WT 231304
WU 614080 WV 730450
WW 624693 WX 164600
WY 725285 WZ 139919
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0453 1131 1161
1986 2831 4553
5492 5706 6110
6400 6617 6698
7523 7935 8223
8635 9117 9597
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
0075 1038 1091
4138 4774 5198
6183 6906 9307
9860
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0200 3022 3023
3157 3500 3624
3703 4279 4529
5618 6977 8376
9191 9932
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0097 0176 0422
0432 0761 1010
1022 1079 1206
1336 1384 1457
1637 1737 2068
2104 2312 2385
2514 2701 2917
3120 3274 3288
3396 3536 3608
3779 3849 3859
3870 4108 4130
4369 4518 4674
4743 4875 4902
4923 5010 5265
5584 5855 5967
5987 6172 6509
6588 6615 6627
6665 6737 6804
6939 7181 7251
7330 7457 7518
7747 7770 7892
8091 8278 8466
8578 8638 8838
9095 9181 9235
9287 9318 9381
9416 9478 9553
9642 9749 9845
9914
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:
WN 373202 WO 373202
WR 373202 WS 373202
WT 373202 WU 373202
WV 373202 WW 373202
WX 373202 WY 373202
WZ 373202
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Prize winners of Monday’s Win Win W-639 lucky draw should keep in mind that they must also verify the winning numbers of today’s Kerala lottery lucky draw published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If the winning ticket numbers for Win Win W-639 lucky draw are confirmed in the Gazette, winners are eligible to claim the winning amount by submitting the winning tickets to the state lottery department within 30 days from the announcement of the winners.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21
The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.
Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.
