Kerala Win Win W-639 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 25

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win Win W-639. The lucky draw took place today at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list below:

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WP 37202>

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WU 614080

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WN 636317 WO 348078

WP 125818 WR 260959

WS 877535 WT 231304

WU 614080 WV 730450

WW 624693 WX 164600

WY 725285 WZ 139919

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0453 1131 1161

1986 2831 4553

5492 5706 6110

6400 6617 6698

7523 7935 8223

8635 9117 9597

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0075 1038 1091

4138 4774 5198

6183 6906 9307

9860

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0200 3022 3023

3157 3500 3624

3703 4279 4529

5618 6977 8376

9191 9932

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0097 0176 0422

0432 0761 1010

1022 1079 1206

1336 1384 1457

1637 1737 2068

2104 2312 2385

2514 2701 2917

3120 3274 3288

3396 3536 3608

3779 3849 3859

3870 4108 4130

4369 4518 4674

4743 4875 4902

4923 5010 5265

5584 5855 5967

5987 6172 6509

6588 6615 6627

6665 6737 6804

6939 7181 7251

7330 7457 7518

7747 7770 7892

8091 8278 8466

8578 8638 8838

9095 9181 9235

9287 9318 9381

9416 9478 9553

9642 9749 9845

9914

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0003 0022 0055 0178 0187 0220 0250 0504 0618 0917 0993 1129 1130 1269 1288 1440 1556 1811 1867 1968 2157 2165 2317 2415 2770 2771 2832 2875 2886 3035 3351 3369 3384 3390 3415 3593 3706 3784 3820 3837 3840 3963 3974 4064 4248 4278 4541 4711 4736 4857 4911 4993 5075 5113 5202 5208 5665 5710 5798 5825 5863 6032 6254 6283 6301 6314 6315 6377 6379 6657 6691 6712 6872 6942 7066 7090 7114 7150 7173 7286 7331 7369 7371 7381 7400 7573 7592 7642 7651 7658 7675 7695 7773 7837 7843 7880 7890 7906 7945 7985 8100 8385 8392 8459 8473 8614 8776 8796 8854 8885 9038 9049 9119 9130 9162 9483 9488 9537 9561 9607 9612 9810 9834 9842 9924 9934 >WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 373202 WO 373202 WR 373202 WS 373202 WT 373202 WU 373202 WV 373202 WW 373202 WX 373202 WY 373202 WZ 373202 HERE'S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Prize winners of Monday’s Win Win W-639 lucky draw should keep in mind that they must also verify the winning numbers of today’s Kerala lottery lucky draw published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If the winning ticket numbers for Win Win W-639 lucky draw are confirmed in the Gazette, winners are eligible to claim the winning amount by submitting the winning tickets to the state lottery department within 30 days from the announcement of the winners.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

