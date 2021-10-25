Home » News » India » Kerala Win Win W-639 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 25

Kerala Win Win W-639 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 25

The first prize winner of Win Win W-639 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Win Win W-639 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check full list of winning numbers for Monday, October 25 below:

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 25, 2021, 16:17 IST

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win Win W-639. The lucky draw took place today at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list below:

>COMING UP NEXT: City-wise winners list and PDF with full details

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WP 37202>

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WU 614080

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WN 636317         WO 348078

WP 125818         WR 260959

WS 877535          WT 231304

WU 614080         WV 730450

WW 624693        WX 164600

WY 725285          WZ 139919

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0453       1131       1161

1986       2831       4553

5492       5706       6110

6400       6617       6698

7523       7935       8223

8635       9117       9597

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0075       1038        1091

4138       4774        5198

6183       6906       9307

9860

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0200       3022       3023

3157       3500       3624

3703       4279       4529

5618       6977       8376

9191       9932

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0097       0176       0422

0432       0761       1010

1022       1079       1206

1336       1384       1457

1637       1737       2068

2104       2312       2385

2514       2701       2917

3120       3274       3288

3396       3536       3608

3779      3849         3859

3870       4108       4130

4369       4518       4674

4743       4875       4902

4923       5010       5265

5584       5855       5967

5987       6172       6509

6588       6615       6627

6665       6737       6804

6939       7181       7251

7330       7457       7518

7747       7770       7892

8091       8278        8466

8578       8638         8838

9095       9181         9235

9287       9318         9381

9416       9478         9553

9642       9749         9845

9914

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0003        0022        0055        0178

0187        0220        0250        0504

0618        0917        0993        1129

1130        1269        1288        1440

1556        1811        1867        1968

2157        2165        2317        2415

2770        2771        2832        2875

2886        3035         3351        3369

3384        3390        3415         3593

3706        3784        3820         3837

3840        3963         3974        4064

4248        4278        4541         4711

4736        4857        4911         4993

5075        5113       5202          5208

5665       5710        5798           5825

5863       6032        6254          6283

6301        6314       6315          6377

6379       6657        6691          6712

6872       6942       7066          7090

7114       7150       7173          7286

7331        7369       7371         7381

7400       7573        7592        7642

7651       7658        7675         7695

7773       7837       7843         7880

7890       7906       7945          7985

8100       8385      8392          8459

8473       8614       8776         8796

8854        8885     9038          9049

9119      9130       9162          9483

9488       9537       9561         9607

9612      9810       9834           9842

9924       9934

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

WN 373202           WO 373202

WR 373202           WS 373202

WT 373202           WU 373202

WV 373202           WW 373202

WX 373202           WY 373202

WZ 373202

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Prize winners of Monday’s Win Win W-639 lucky draw should keep in mind that they must also verify the winning numbers of today’s Kerala lottery lucky draw published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If the winning ticket numbers for Win Win W-639 lucky draw are confirmed in the Gazette, winners are eligible to claim the winning amount by submitting the winning tickets to the state lottery department within 30 days from the announcement of the winners.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

first published: October 25, 2021, 13:43 IST