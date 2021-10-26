Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-284 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 26

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-284 lucky today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. Those with tickets with winning numbers for third prize will get Rs 5,000 each. You can check LIVE updates here from 3 pm, as and when it is announced by the department.

>Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-284 lottery 26.10.2021 are ending with:

7381 7318 7831 7813

7138 7183 3781 3718

3871 3817 3178 3187

8731 8713 8371 8317

8173 8137 1738 1783

1378 1387 1873 1837

Lottery prize winners of Tuesday’s Sthree Sakthi SS-284 lucky draw must note that they should also verify the winning numbers of today’s Kerala lottery lucky draw which will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 27: Akshaya AK-521: First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 28: Karunya Plus: KN-392: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 29: Nirmal NR-248: First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 30: Karunya KR-521: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

