Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-284 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 26

The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-284 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-284 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Here’s the guessing numbers for Tuesday, October 26. Check LIVE updates here from 3 PM

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 26, 2021, 12:46 IST

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-284 lucky today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. Those with tickets with winning numbers for third prize will get Rs 5,000 each. You can check LIVE updates here from 3 pm, as and when it is announced by the department.

>Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-284 lottery 26.10.2021 are ending with:

7381       7318       7831       7813

7138       7183       3781       3718

3871       3817       3178       3187

8731       8713       8371       8317

8173       8137       1738       1783

1378       1387       1873       1837

Lottery prize winners of Tuesday’s Sthree Sakthi SS-284 lucky draw must note that they should also verify the winning numbers of today’s Kerala lottery lucky draw which will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 27: Akshaya AK-521: First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • October 28: Karunya Plus: KN-392: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 29: Nirmal NR-248: First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • October 30: Karunya KR-521: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

first published: October 26, 2021, 12:46 IST