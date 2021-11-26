Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-252 Lottery for November 26; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Nirmal NR-252 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-252 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>The guessing winning numbers for today’s Nirmal NR 252 lottery 26.11.2021 are ending with:

1234 1243 1324 1342

1423 1432 2134 2143

2314 2341 2413 2431

3124 3142 3214 3241

3412 3421 4123 4132

4213 4231 4312 4321

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Karunya Plus KN-396 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Coming Up Next:

The next lucky draw will be held on Saturday for Karunya KR-525 lottery tickets. First prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh.

