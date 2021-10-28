Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-392 Lottery for October 28; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

The lucky draw for the October 28 Karunya Plus KN-392 tickets will be conducted by the Kerala lottery department on Thursday, October 28. The weekly lucky draw, authorised by the government of Kerala, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, situated in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winner’s list of Karunya Plus KN-392 lucky draw will be announced at 3 pm today and can be viewed here LIVE.

The top prize winner of today’s Karunya Plus KN-392 lucky draw will take home Rs 80 lakh while the second place winner will be eligible to claim Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of today’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 1 lakh.

>The guessing numbers for today’s Karunya Plus KN-392 lottery 28.10.2021 are ending with:

5167 5176 5617 5671

5716 5761 1567 1576

1657 1675 1756 1765

6517 6571 6157 6175

6751 6715 7516 7561

7156 7165 7651 7615

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Lottery prize winners of Thursday’s Karunya Plus KN-392 lucky draw must note that they should also verify the winning numbers of today’s Kerala lottery lucky draw which will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If the winning ticket numbers for Karunya PlusKN-392 lucky draw are confirmed in the Gazette, winners are eligible to claim the winning amount by submitting the winning tickets to the state lottery department within a month from the announcement of the winners.

Winners of Karunya PlusKN-392 lucky draw who have won a prize money of Rs 5,000 or less can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Winners of Thursday’s Karunya Plus KN-392 lucky draw who have won a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 may have to deposit their tickets at a bank or government lottery office along with their official identification proofs for the money.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

>COMING UP NEXT

October 29: Nirmal NR-248: First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 30: Karunya KR-521: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

