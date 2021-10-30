Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-521 Lottery for October 30; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Karunya KR-521. The lucky draw is taking place today, October 30 at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 80 lakh is KW 846035, and the lucky number for the second prize of Rs 5 lakh is KU 837127.

>IN PROGRESS: Lucky numbers for 3rd prize

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: KW 846035>

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KU 837127

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

KN 118855 KO 547646

To be continued…

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

>HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

It is recommended for the Saturday’s Karunya Plus KR-521 lucky draw winners to verify the lottery winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After validating the Kerala lottery results, the winners should visit the lottery department to claim their prize money.

Prize winners of Karunya KR-521 lucky draw should submit the winning ticket 30 days following the date of the result.

Those ticket holders who won amounts less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize from any lottery shop in the state.

For amounts won above Rs 5,000, the winners should produce their winning lottery tickets along with valid identity proofs before a bank or government lottery office.

