Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-289 Lottery for November 30; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh

>Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-289 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-289 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5,000. The winning list goes up to the eighth position. And, a consolation prize of Rs. 8,000 will also be announced for one lucky winner of the November 30 draw.

You can participate in November 30 Sthree Sakthi SS-289 lucky draw by purchasing Rs 40 worth lottery tickets from all state-run lottery shops, which are roughly 5,000 in number. The ticket-selling counters are set up across the 11 districts of the state.

The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-289 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>The guessing winning numbers for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-289 lottery 30.11.2021 are ending with:

4912 4921 4192 4129

4291 4219 9412 9421

9142 9124 9241 9214

1492 1429 1942 1924

1249 1294 2491 2419

2941 2914 2149 2194

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-289 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

