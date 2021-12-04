Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-526 Lottery for December 4; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

>Kerala Karunya KR-526 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-526 today on Saturday, December 4 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-526 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>The guessing winning numbers for today’s Karunya KR-526 lottery 4.12.2021 are ending with:

Advertisement

5724 5742 5274 5247

5472 5427 7524 7542

7254 7245 7452 7425

2574 2547 2754 2745

2457 2475 4572 4527

4752 4725 4257 4275

The Kerala lottery tickets can be bought for Rs 40 from any state authorised shop. As many as 5000 ticket counters operate across the 11 districts of the state.

>Here’s a detailed prize structure for the Kerala Karunya KR-526 lottery:

>First prize: Rs 80 Lakh

>Second prize: Rs 5 lakh

>Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

>Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

>Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

>Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

>Seventh Prize: Rs 500

>Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Advertisement

>Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

>Also Read: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-253 Lottery for December 3

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Karunya KR-526 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Advertisement

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

Advertisement

>Read: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-526 Lottery for December 1

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Advertisement

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

Advertisement

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Types of Kerala Weekly Lotteries:

Win Win

Sthree Sakthi

Akshaya

Karunya Plus

Nirmal

Karunya

As many as 5,000 lottery shops operate across the 11 districts of the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.