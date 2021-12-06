Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Win Win W-645 Lottery for December 6; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

>Kerala Win Win W-645 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Win Win W-645 today on Monday, December 6 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-645 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>Prize structure:

A Rs 40 Win Win W-645 lottery ticket, with luck by your side, can guide you to win prizes upto Rs75 lakh. These tickets are available at all state-authorised vendors. The Kerala Win Win W-645 lottery offers several prizes from Rs 100 to Rs 75 lakh, depending on the position you secure in the winning list. Here’s a detailed prize structure for today’s lottery

>First prize: Rs 75 Lakh

>Second prize: Rs 5 lakh

>Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

>Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

>Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

>Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

>Seventh Prize: Rs 500

>Eight Prize: Rs. 100

>Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Win Win -645 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Types of Kerala Weekly Lotteries:

Win Win

Sthree Sakthi

Akshaya

Karunya Plus

Nirmal

Karunya

As many as 5,000 lottery shops operate across the 11 districts of the state.

