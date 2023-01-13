Kerala Man Arrested for Murdering and Burying Wife in Courtyard One-and-a-half Years Ago

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife one-and-a-half years ago and burying her in the compound of his house in the Ernakulam district of Kerala police said on Friday.

The shocking incident came to light after accused Sajeev (48) confessed to having committed the crime. After his admission, the remains of his wife Ramya were dug out from the courtyard of the house, police said.

Ramya has been missing for more than one and a half years. After she went missing, Sajeev told everyone she eloped with her lover.

However, after the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, Ernakulam police prepared a list of all the missing cases in the district and began re-investigating them.

According to the police, Sajeev had been under the surveillance of a Special Investigation Team, constituted to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the woman, for more than a year and his arrest was made after gathering evidence.

The team found some discrepancies in Sajeev’s statements he gave when Ramya disappeared. And following this, he was interrogated and he allegedly confessed to the crime.

“The man confessed to having strangled his wife and buried the body. He claims that he did the crime by him alone. He said the killing took place on August 16 last year. We need to confirm the date. He claimed that he had burned the ropes used in the crime," District Rural police chief Vivek Kumar said.

According to the police, Ramya had an extramarital affair. The couple used to argue about that and on August 16 last year, Sajeev heard her talking to someone. He snatched the phone away from her.

She followed him, and according to what he told the police, the accused strangled her with a rope.

The murder was committed day. At night he dug a pit near their house in Edavanakkad village and buried her body there. At the time of the murder, the couple’s children were at Ramya‘s house, police said.

The accused continued to stay in the house after committing the murder over a year ago with his children. He was preparing for another marriage after convincing his relatives and locals that his wife had left with someone else.

Sajeev had lodged a complaint with the Njarackal police in February last year, claiming that Ramya had gone missing in August 2021.

“On August 19, Sajeev told everyone that Ramya eloped with her lover. The children also knew that Ramya was talking to someone else so it made it easier to make them believe the story," police said.

Later during reinvestigation, the police questioned the person she was talking to and found discrepancies in Sajeev’s statement. They figured that from August 16 to 19 in 2021, Ramya did not attend her calls. Following this, Sajeev was again called in for questioning, where he confessed to his crime.

