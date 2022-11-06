Kerala Man Beats Cousin To Death For Being Late In Feeding His Dog; Arrested

In a gruesome incident, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his 21-year-old cousin because the youth got late in feeding the former’s pet dog. The incident was reported in the Mulayankavu area of the Palakkad district on Friday, police said.

Police have arrested Hakeem for bludgeoning his cousin Harshad with a dog belt and wooden stick for not feeding his dog on time.

On Friday morning, police said Hakeem and his friends took Harshad to a private hospital at Vaniyankulam where they told the doctors that he had fallen from the roof of their house.

However, Harshad succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, officials said.

“Doctors were sure that the deceased was brutally beaten up as it was evident by the marks on his body… Harshad was beaten up with a dog belt and a wooden stick," they noted.

Officials added that doctors found that Harshad died due to broken ribs and internal bleeding.

Notably, Harshad and Hakeem stayed together in a rented house in Mannegode in the Palakkad district, where they did mobile cable work.

According to police Hakeem used to beat Hardhad regularly and this time he thrashed him for being a little late in feeding his dog.

Further investigations into this matter are underway.

(With ANI inputs)

