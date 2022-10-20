Kerala Man Thrashes Wife, Films Assault, Shares Video With Friends. All She Wanted Was To Work

In a shocking case of domestic abuse from Kerala, a 27-year-old man thrashed his wife, filmed the assault and reportedly even shared the video with his friends. Everything done for one reason - his wife chose to go to work.

Holding his wife, who looks severely bruised, the man seems very proud and remorseless in announcing in the video that he is the one who has beaten her up, broken her mouth and is the reason for the blood on her face.

The wife then says this is because she chose to go to work. “I have to go for the job to repay the loan", Dileep’s wife is heard saying with a wounded face in the disturbing video.

The man, identified as Dileep, recorded the video on the night of Monday, October 17 and was arrested the next day after the clip rolled several times on the internet.

Dileep, a local of Thiruvananthapuram reportedly beat his wife because she was going to work in a supermarket against his wish.

Acting on a tip-off of a complaint registered by Dileep’s wife, Malayankeezhu police arrested him under attempt to murder and several other charges.

In another case of domestic abuse, a 24-year-old woman, identified as Amala Vijayan, was found dead on September 4 at her husband’s house in Paravur of Ernakulam district. The woman’s family spoke up after her demise about the domestic abuse she had been put through at her husband Ranjith’s house, a report by The News Minute said.

Amala was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.

The same month, another case was reported in which a young woman, Aishwarya Unnithan, died by suicide after three years of domestic violence by her husband, Kannan Nair. Her diary entries revealed the details of the abuse, TNM reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

