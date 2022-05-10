Kerala Muslim Body Leader Scolds Members for Inviting Girl Student on Stage, Draws Flak on Social Media

A video of senior leader of a Muslim scholarly body reprimanding other members for inviting a Class 10 girl student on stage for receiving a certificate is drawing flak on social media.

Abdulla Musaliyar is seen asking the members of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (SKJU) in the video, “Who called her here (to the stage)? If you do such things again, I will show you. Don’t call such girls over here. Don’t you know Samastha rules? Invite the parents here. Did you call the girl? Don’t do such things when we are sitting here. Won’t this come in the photo?"

Samastha held a function in Malappuram to felicitate students by SKJU members.

Advocate Fathima Thahiliya, former national vice-president of Muslim Students Federation has reacted strongly against this. In a Facebook post Thahiliya wrote, “The leadership of the community should encourage and keep these Muslim girls close to the community. Insulting them and keeping them away from the stage will have long-lasting consequences in the society. Those going through such insults may end up hating the religion and its leaders."

Thahiliya also reminded people of Safa Febin, the 16 -year-old girl who translated Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the Lok Sabha elections, and said there are several Muslim girls like her who are greeted by showcasing their talent.

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, also known as Samastha, is an association of Kerala Sunni scholars.

